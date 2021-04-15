Pandemic playing role in grocery store price increases

If you've been double checking your receipts from the grocery store for spending more money, you're not alone.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — If you've been double checking your receipts from the grocery store for spending more money, you're not alone.

Grocery store prices are trending up across the country as supply chains work to recover from the pandemic, according to MoneyWise.

In 2020, food prices rose by 3.9%. MoneyWise expecting grocery bills to go up again this year by another 3% according to the U.S Department of Agriculture.

The consumer price index say its highest increase in over a decade, and it's affecting different areas in different ways.

In Philadelphia, people have seen the price of bacon go up by about a dollar per pound. In the South, the cost of eggs and beef are rising.

According to MoneyWise, there are four key factors contributing to the increase in grocery store prices -- food production, transportation, more people eating at home, and the weather.

They say food production often consists of packed working conditions in factories. Last year many food packaging plants had to shut down or significantly scale back because of COVID-19 outbreaks at the facility.

Experts have said this has caused meat prices to increase. Although many have reopened, companies are now spending more money to protect workers. They say consumers are taking the hit in the rising costs.

Transportation, is another contributing factor due to a drop in global shipping and increasing gas prices across the country.

Because of the pandemic and stay at home orders, more people are eating at home and more often. Experts say even a few extra meals a week at home add up.

Lastly, MoneyWise says the extreme weather has not helped the supply chain. One example they give, the four day snow storm in Texas. That storm destroyed thousands of crops, spoiled milk, caused food shortages, and prices to go up.