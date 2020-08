Can wearing face masks cause extra breakouts? An expert from Lebo Skin Care Center weighs in.

YORK, Pa. — It pops up during the awkward teen years, and it can even pop up as an adult. Yes, we're talking about acne.

In a time where we are required to wear face masks on a daily basis, many are discovering skin issues and breakouts known as "maskne."

Thankfully, there are ways to deal with it.

Kacie Miller, Medical Esthetician from Lebo Skin Care Center in York County shared her tips on clearing up the problem.