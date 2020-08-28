Pop-corn, candy, masks: local movie theaters starting to reopen

Buttery pop-corn, your favorite candy -- the essentials at the movies, but now you can't forget to bring along your mask.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Popped, restocked, and sanitized! Local movie theaters, like Regal Cinemas are reopening their doors to customers this weekend after being closed for months due to the pandemic.

Things just may look and feel a bit different, but employees are working to make sure the movie experience isn't touched by COVID-19.

Buttery pop-corn, your favorite candy -- the essentials at the movies, but now you can't forget to bring along your mask.

After being forced to close for nearly five months movie theaters like Regal Cinemas started reopening select theaters last week, with more opening up on Friday.

Regal's safety measures for opening include -- employees undergoing daily health screenings and temperature checks, wearing masks at all times, and washing their hands at a minimum of every 30 to 60 minutes.

They also have specific safety protocols in place for guests to help ensure their safety, while complying with the CDC guidelines.

Theaters will be reduced to 50 percent capacity, guests are required to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking. Regal encourages guests to purchase concession items using their mobile app, as stations won't be fully operating. There will be a limited menu, and no refills for the time being. Reservations also allow for two empty seats between parties in the theater for social distancing.

In York County, Regal Cinemas in West Manchester, Hanover Movies, and Queensgate will be showing movies.

You can view Regal's full list of COVID-19 safety guidelines on their website.