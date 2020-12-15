Playing through a pandemic: A group of York County kids uses music as their escape

Six students from different schools in York County all came together forming their band "Before The End" about a month before the commonwealth shut down.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — February 2020, pre-pandemic -- a handful of kids who for the most part did not know one another, formed a band.

After only a few weeks into practicing, shut down orders were implemented statewide. FOX43 got a chance to hear them practice, and every member of the band says they all agree -- this is the one thing that's kept them going through the year!

Thanks to Sensei Rod, which is what the students call their band instructor, the band "Before The End" was able to get a few practices in before COVID-19 hit.

Although everything was pretty much put on pause, that wasn't slowing down "Before The End" -- who was still getting to know each other through sound.

LISTEN: These kids are incredible!



“The one thing that keeps us in common is music.” said 15-year-old keyboardist and singer, Alyssa Colon.

From 12-years-old to 15-years-old -- these kids were not only learning how to play together, they were also learning more about each other. On top of COVID-19 shut down orders, music was there escape.

“Yeah… actually I didn’t really talk to anybody at first but then it all kind of just blended together," explained 14-year-old bass player, Connor Landis.

“It feels like a safe place, it feels like we leave this world and go to a whole nother world.. it’s different energy. It’s a whole different family," said 14-year-old guitarist and singer Gilad Goldman.

The youngest player of the band and lead guitarist, 12-year-old Alex Warner said, "I thank all of them for having this band because I don’t think I’d be the same person that I am today."

Beat after beat, song after song, everything for them all comes back to music.

“We thought we would just jam but then we ended up making it something bigger than just a jam," said 14-year-old rhythm guitarist, Teagan Tatcher.

“When I’m playing and when I feel like everyone is playing we are not in the real world you go to a whole different world of music," said 15-year-old drummer and singer Amani Weary.

Their practice and hard work paid off! They landed a spot preforming at the notable annual event: The York Tree Lighting Ceremony.

They all can agree that this year has ben tough, but forming the band is what got them through.

Lead guitarist, Warner said the band helped him and he is so happy to have them in his life.

Something else they can all agree on -- if you ever have an opportunity come your way, seize it.

You have nothing to lose, Colon said.