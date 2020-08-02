Two York businesses team up creating a pickle flavored vodka

A new spicy vodka is hitting the shelves in PA. Holla Spirits and Epic Pickles both based in York County collaborate to make a Pickle Flavored Vodka.

YORK, Pa. — Pickles and vodka, it's a combination that is starting to become a trend -- so two York County Businesses are coming together creating their own version of just that and are calling it Salvadili.

Salvadili has a hint of spice, and is all natural, non-GMO, and gluten free.

Pat Shorb, the President of Holla Spirits and Rob, the Founder of Epic Pickles, met through mutual friends.

Both Pat and Rob said it didn't take long for them to really connect and start working together to put a spicy twist on cocktails.

"This is such a trend right now, if people are worried to try it because it's different, just hop on board," said Shorb.

There are easy lazy man cocktails according to Shorb that you can make using Salvadili-- like Bloody Mary's.

"10:00 on a Sunday morning, Bloody Mary's all day long with Holla baby that's good stuff. said Seufert.