Pet shelters in need of donations, amid COVID-19 outbreak

LANCASTER, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic isn't only impacting humans, but our pets and furry friends in shelters too.

Despite the changes in our everyday lives brought on by the virus-- you can still adopt and welcome a new pet into your home, or donate to help out a local shelter.

The Humane League of Lancaster County is still up an running. To help keep everyone healthy and practice social distancing, they've dramatically scaled back on their operations.

However, you can still adopt!

They encourage future pet moms and dads to fill out an application online -- and once approved, an appointment will be scheduled to come in.

Regardless if you're looking to adopt or not, you can always help with donations.

Spike's Pet Pantry is a pet food bank program which provides food and other resources for pet owners in need. Right now, they are in s dire need of dry cat food.

They are serving more people since the outbreak, and are running critically low on supplies like cat food.

Donations can be purchased from their Amazon list on their website. You can also drop off dry bags of cat food to their location in Lancaster, at 2195 Lincoln Highway East. They'll have blue bins set up out front.

It's also important to think about our pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good news, according to the CDC they have no evidence of cats or dogs contracting or transmitting the novel coronavirus. They do have some advice for pet owners though:

Buy supplies as you normally would

Practice social distancing from others when you take your pet outside for a walk

Don't forget to frequently wash your hands throughout the day with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds

Have a family member ready to help care for your pet incase you were to get sick

If your pet is exposed to someone with COVID-19 it's recommended to give them a bath and limit their contact with anyone under quarantine

Make sure they are up to date on their vaccines

Whether you are considering adopting or are able to donate, anything helps during a time in need.