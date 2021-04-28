Plans to merge six Pennsylvania universities to receive vote today

The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's higher education is expected to vote Wednesday morning on a plan to merge 6 of its 14 universities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Board of Governor's of Pennsylvania's higher education is expected to vote Wednesday morning on a plan to merge six of its 14 universities.

If they vote to move forward, those six state schools would merge into two institutions -- but they'd get to keep their own campuses.

Supporters of the plan say some of the schools will not survive without the merger.

Under the potential merger Bloomsburg, Mansfield, and Lock Haven would merge into one system. Then California, Clarian, and Edinboro would merge into another.

The Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education (PSSHE) estimates the move could save over 18 million dollars after five years. But the plan would also reduce leadership, management, and support staff.

According to education officials, enrollment has dropped more then 20% since 2010 and student debt is rising.

The PSSHE says the plan preserves on campus classes, student housing, activities and more. They believe their host communities will see a positive economic impact.

A spokesperson for the Board of Governor's addressing the proposed consolidation saying, "The integration plans under consideration, if approved, mean these institutions can better serve students, can continue their historic missions, and can better support regions where they've operated as economic drivers for more than a century—doing more together than any one institution can do alone."

Meanwhile, the PA Budget and Policy Center has a different view of the potential merge. Saying it would devastate local economies where the universities are located, and there'd be a substantial job loss.

The Board of Governor's will be voting early Wednesday morning. If approved, a 60 day public comment period would begin on Thursday.