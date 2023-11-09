NSA Mechanicsburg holds a Patriots' Day commemoration

The ceremony started at 9 a.m., and included local fire departments and military personnel coming together to honor the victims and heroes of September 11.

They said the ceremony was important for the nation and the local community to always remember.

“It’s bittersweet and it makes me angry honestly to think about September 11 and what happened that day," said Lt. Commander Crette Hendricks of Naval Support Activity. "But, it gives me great joy to know that we are not forgetting and we come together to remember the fallen and to celebrate their lives and the sacrifices."