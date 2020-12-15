PA Public Utility Commission: Get ready for winter with storm safety tips

South Central Pennsylvania is expected to be covered in white late Wednesday. So, now is the time to start preparing and get ready for the snow storm.

Whether it is running to the grocer store, filling up your gas tank, or unpacking those winter weather clothes -- you're going to want to take advantage of the calm before the storm.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is sharing plenty of tips to keep you, your family, and your home safe.

Before the snow storm hits:

Know your utility hotlines: Write down, or save outage hotlines for your electric utility and/or your natural gas utility, which are listed on your monthly bills and posted on the PUC website

Save utility website address: Your utility’s outage reporting system can provide updates on repair and restoration efforts if you have any

Charge your cell phone and laptops: Make sure your electronics are fully charged before the storm incase you lose power

Secure Supplies: Keep necessary food, medicine and other supplies on-hand, including batteries for flashlights

During the storm the PUC said if you have an outage be sure to call your utility company, not 911. Try only calling 911 in the event of an emergency or if there are downed power lines in your area.

If there are any fallen trees or power lines, avoid and don't go near them.

PUC recommends using flashlights over candles and to avoid any other potential fire hazards.

They also say to be mindful of any crews who have to come to your neighborhood.

Don't forget to check on your elderly neighbors, just be sure to do it safely.