Pa. nonprofit plants flags near Capitol for child abuse awareness

HARRISBURG, Pa. — April 1 marks the start of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and a Pennsylvania nonprofit is making sure everyone can bring awareness to the issue of child abuse and neglect.

The Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance works to prevent child abuse and protect children from being harmed, and their mission is being represented visually in Harrisburg, where State Street is now lined with 4,865 blue ribbon flags. Each flag represents the number of child abuse cases in the Commonwealth.

Fifty-one black ribbon flags will also be placed throughout the Capitol representing the number of child deaths due to neglect in 2019.

The Pa. Family Support Alliance wants people to play a positive role in helping keep kids safe.

COVID-19 restrictions have made things extremely difficult for children. According to the Pa. Family Support Alliance, kids are being isolated and often aren’t around people who would report abuse like teachers and daycare workers.

They say from July 2020 through the end of last year the number of child abuse reports dropped by 19%. Although reports are down, child abuse is still happening - it’s just not being reported as often.

The Pa. Family Support Alliance encourages anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to report it. Reports can be made anonymously. You can report abuse to the children’s line at 1-800-932-0313.