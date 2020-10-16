PA Greek Fest returns, in the form of a drive-thru event

Church members have been busy preparing for days now and will have a modified menu of traditional Greek favorites.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The PA Greek Festival in Wormleysburg which typically draws thousands of visitors, is back! However, it is not the typical Greek fest you are used to seeing.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where the event takes place -- had to make some changes this time around because of the pandemic. But don't worry, you can still get your Greek on with your favorite Greek foods!

The drive-thru event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Friday and will be back again the following day, while food lasts.

This is their second drive-thru event in two months. The church's annual Greek festival is typically held in the Spring and draws thousands of guests, all ready to fill their bellies with yummy food and learn more about the Greek culture.

Church members have been busy preparing for days now and will have a modified menu of traditional Greek food.

From 8,000 baklava, to gyros, and their famous 'opa' sauce, there will be a lot to choose from!

8,000 baklava ready to be sold in just a few hours when the PA Drive-Thru Greek Fest kicks off at 11am!!



More of what Greek goodies they are cooking up for guests, coming up on @FOX43 Opa!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eqLeCCzr5r — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) October 16, 2020

The drive-thru Greek festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church runs from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, or until food runs out.

Organizers want to remind guests it is a drive-thru event, and masks are required.

They will also be accepting credit cards for the event.