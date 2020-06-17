PA Charter School officials to lay out reopening plans for the fall

A hearing regarding plans to reopen Pennsylvania in-person Charter Schools is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Classrooms have been empty at Pennsylvania schools for months because of COVID-19. Many teachers, students, and parents are hoping that wont be the case this fall.

The State House Education Committee will hear from Charter School Executives on Wednesday, about their plan to safely reopen schools in the fall.

The decision on how and when to reopen schools is still up in the air for many.

Pennsylvania Charter School leaders will be discussing the challenges in-person schools face. Including -- ensuring that students in under served areas have access to technology and high speed internet.

Public Charter Schools will continue to work with the State Department of Education and follow its restrictions and guidelines on reopening this fall.

Some of those guidelines include social distancing to mitigate community spread of the virus, and increasing hygiene and sanitation efforts.

Regardless, schools will be different this fall. PA Education Secretary, Pedro Rivera said the stat e is planning for the best, but preparing for the worst when it comes to opening schools in the fall.