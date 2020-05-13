Olivia's makes Turkish-style chicken kabobs

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On FOX43 Morning News, Harry and Yanni from Olivia's Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine cooked live via Skype!
Olivia's dine-in services are currently closed but they are open for carry-out and delivery options.
You can call (717) 359-9357 or order from Doordash.
Here is the recipe for today's segment:
Turkish-style Chicken Kabobs served over a nutty fruit Orzo along with grilled Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce that is garnish with fresh finely chopped mint
Turkish style Orzo
500 grams Orzo
5 Liter Chicken Stock
2 Lemons - zested & juiced
1 cup crushed Walnuts
1 cup Raisins
2 Red Onions - diced
1 cup Olivia’s Garlic Butter
1/2 cup E.V.O.O.
1 tbsp Garlic - chopped
1 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp cumin
Rinse the orzo in water. Drain. Set aside. In a heavy bottom pot on high heat, add the E.V.O.O. and the orzo. Sauté for approximately 2-3 minutes to give the orzo a nice color. Add the onions, garlic, and raisins. Continue to sauté another 3-4 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, cover with a lid, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce read back to medium heat. Allow to cook approximately 15-20 minutes or until orzo is tender. Enjoy!!
Garlic Tomato Butter Sauce
4 tbsp Olivia’s Garlic Butter
1 tsp Paprika
2 tbsp Tomato paste
Kabobs
3 lbs chopped Chicken Tenders
1 1/2 cup Greek Yogurt
2 Lemons - zested & juiced
4 tbsp E.V.O.O.
2 tbsp smoked paprika
1 tsp cumin
1 tbsp dried Oregano
Pinch Sea Salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1 onion - minced
3 tbsp fresh garlic
Mix all the above ingredients together (except the tenders). Toss in the tenders. Skewer them and put back into marinade. Let sit approximately 20-30 minutes. Grill on med - high heat for 4-6 minutes each side or until internal temperature is 145*F.
Serve kabobs over the orzo and along with grilled Pita Bread and Tzatziki sauce for dipping. Drizzle all with the Roasted Garlic Tomato Butter Sauce.
Enjoy!!