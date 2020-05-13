x
Olivia's makes Turkish-style chicken kabobs

Harry and Yanni join FOX43 Morning News via Skype!

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On FOX43 Morning News, Harry and Yanni from Olivia's Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine cooked live via Skype!

Olivia's dine-in services are currently closed but they are open for carry-out and delivery options.

You can call (717) 359-9357 or order from Doordash.

Here is the recipe for today's segment:

Turkish-style Chicken Kabobs served over a nutty fruit Orzo along with grilled Pita Bread & Tzatziki Sauce that is garnish with fresh finely chopped mint

Turkish style Orzo

500 grams Orzo
5 Liter Chicken Stock
2 Lemons - zested & juiced
1 cup crushed Walnuts
1 cup Raisins
2 Red Onions - diced
1 cup Olivia’s Garlic Butter
1/2 cup E.V.O.O.
1 tbsp Garlic - chopped
1 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp cumin

Rinse the orzo in water.  Drain.  Set aside.  In a heavy bottom pot on high heat, add the E.V.O.O. and the orzo.  Sauté for approximately 2-3 minutes to give the orzo a nice color.  Add the onions, garlic, and raisins.  Continue to sauté another 3-4 minutes.  Add the remaining ingredients, cover with a lid, and bring to a boil.  Once boiling, reduce read back to medium heat.  Allow to cook approximately 15-20 minutes or until orzo is tender.  Enjoy!!

Garlic Tomato Butter Sauce

4 tbsp Olivia’s Garlic Butter
1 tsp Paprika
2 tbsp Tomato paste

Kabobs

3 lbs chopped Chicken Tenders
1 1/2 cup Greek Yogurt
2 Lemons - zested & juiced
4 tbsp E.V.O.O.
2 tbsp smoked paprika
1 tsp cumin
1 tbsp dried Oregano
Pinch Sea Salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1 onion - minced
3 tbsp fresh garlic

Mix all the above ingredients together (except the tenders).  Toss in the tenders.  Skewer them and put back into marinade. Let sit approximately 20-30 minutes.  Grill on med - high heat for 4-6 minutes each side or until internal temperature is 145*F.


Serve kabobs over the orzo and along with grilled Pita Bread and Tzatziki sauce for dipping.  Drizzle all with the Roasted Garlic Tomato Butter Sauce. 

Enjoy!!