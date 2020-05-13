Olivia's makes Turkish-style chicken kabobs

Turkish style Orzo



500 grams Orzo

5 Liter Chicken Stock

2 Lemons - zested & juiced

1 cup crushed Walnuts

1 cup Raisins

2 Red Onions - diced

1 cup Olivia’s Garlic Butter

1/2 cup E.V.O.O.

1 tbsp Garlic - chopped

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp cumin



Rinse the orzo in water. Drain. Set aside. In a heavy bottom pot on high heat, add the E.V.O.O. and the orzo. Sauté for approximately 2-3 minutes to give the orzo a nice color. Add the onions, garlic, and raisins. Continue to sauté another 3-4 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients, cover with a lid, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce read back to medium heat. Allow to cook approximately 15-20 minutes or until orzo is tender. Enjoy!!



Garlic Tomato Butter Sauce



4 tbsp Olivia’s Garlic Butter

1 tsp Paprika

2 tbsp Tomato paste



Kabobs



3 lbs chopped Chicken Tenders

1 1/2 cup Greek Yogurt

2 Lemons - zested & juiced

4 tbsp E.V.O.O.

2 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

1 tbsp dried Oregano

Pinch Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1 onion - minced

3 tbsp fresh garlic



Mix all the above ingredients together (except the tenders). Toss in the tenders. Skewer them and put back into marinade. Let sit approximately 20-30 minutes. Grill on med - high heat for 4-6 minutes each side or until internal temperature is 145*F.