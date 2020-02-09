x
Olivia's prepares Teriyaki seared and seeded Salmon w/ stir fry

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!
Credit: Olivia's

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Teriyaki seared and seeded Salmon along with stir fried Garden Peas & Carrots over Pineapple Rice Noodles.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared an Endless Summer Sangria for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Teriyaki Sauce:

1 cup Pineapple Juice
1/4 cup Soy Sauce
3 tbsp Honey
2 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 tbsp Fresh Ginger - minced
1 tsp Garlic - minced
1 tbsp Oyster Sauce
1/2 tsp crushed Pepper Flakes
1 tbsp Roasted Red Pepper - diced
Cornstarch Slurry (2 oz water mixed with 2 oz Cornstarch)

In a heavy bottom pot on high heat, bring all ingredients (except slurry) to a boil for approximately 1 - 2 minutes. Add slurry. Cook another 1 - 2 minutes or until thickened.

Stir Fry:

2 tbsp Sesame Oil
2 tbsp Sesame Seeds
1 cup Snap Peas
1 cup Carrots
1 cup Rice Noodles
2 tbsp Scallions
3 tbsp Chopped Pineapple
1 tsp Cilantro - chopped

In a preheated wok (on high heat), add sesame oil, sesame seeds, snap peas, & carrots stir - fry for a quick 1 - 2 minutes.  Remove from heat and add rice noodles, scallions, chopped pineapple, & cilantro.  Place back on heat tossing together, add the teriyaki sauce and stir fry for an additional 30 seconds.  Done! 

Endless Summer Sangria

Credit: FOX43

White wine
Chartreuse
Simple syrup
Pear Liqueur
Fresh peaches
Fresh pears
Pear nectar
Peach nectar
Apple juice

Muddle peaches and pears together with a hint of simple syrup.  Add ice. Add remaining ingredients.  Shake. Garnish with pear slice and fresh Rosemary.  Cheers! 

