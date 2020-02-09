Olivia's prepares Teriyaki seared and seeded Salmon w/ stir fry

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Teriyaki seared and seeded Salmon along with stir fried Garden Peas & Carrots over Pineapple Rice Noodles.
What is a meal without drinks?
Adrienne prepared an Endless Summer Sangria for you to enjoy.
You can check out the recipes below:
Teriyaki Sauce:
1 cup Pineapple Juice
1/4 cup Soy Sauce
3 tbsp Honey
2 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 tbsp Fresh Ginger - minced
1 tsp Garlic - minced
1 tbsp Oyster Sauce
1/2 tsp crushed Pepper Flakes
1 tbsp Roasted Red Pepper - diced
Cornstarch Slurry (2 oz water mixed with 2 oz Cornstarch)
In a heavy bottom pot on high heat, bring all ingredients (except slurry) to a boil for approximately 1 - 2 minutes. Add slurry. Cook another 1 - 2 minutes or until thickened.
Stir Fry:
2 tbsp Sesame Oil
2 tbsp Sesame Seeds
1 cup Snap Peas
1 cup Carrots
1 cup Rice Noodles
2 tbsp Scallions
3 tbsp Chopped Pineapple
1 tsp Cilantro - chopped
In a preheated wok (on high heat), add sesame oil, sesame seeds, snap peas, & carrots stir - fry for a quick 1 - 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add rice noodles, scallions, chopped pineapple, & cilantro. Place back on heat tossing together, add the teriyaki sauce and stir fry for an additional 30 seconds. Done!
Endless Summer Sangria
White wine
Chartreuse
Simple syrup
Pear Liqueur
Fresh peaches
Fresh pears
Pear nectar
Peach nectar
Apple juice
Muddle peaches and pears together with a hint of simple syrup. Add ice. Add remaining ingredients. Shake. Garnish with pear slice and fresh Rosemary. Cheers!