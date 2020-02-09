Olivia's prepares Teriyaki seared and seeded Salmon w/ stir fry

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Teriyaki seared and seeded Salmon along with stir fried Garden Peas & Carrots over Pineapple Rice Noodles.

You can check out the recipes below:



Teriyaki Sauce:



1 cup Pineapple Juice

1/4 cup Soy Sauce

3 tbsp Honey

2 tbsp Brown Sugar

1 tbsp Fresh Ginger - minced

1 tsp Garlic - minced

1 tbsp Oyster Sauce

1/2 tsp crushed Pepper Flakes

1 tbsp Roasted Red Pepper - diced

Cornstarch Slurry (2 oz water mixed with 2 oz Cornstarch)



In a heavy bottom pot on high heat, bring all ingredients (except slurry) to a boil for approximately 1 - 2 minutes. Add slurry. Cook another 1 - 2 minutes or until thickened.



Stir Fry:



2 tbsp Sesame Oil

2 tbsp Sesame Seeds

1 cup Snap Peas

1 cup Carrots

1 cup Rice Noodles

2 tbsp Scallions

3 tbsp Chopped Pineapple

1 tsp Cilantro - chopped



In a preheated wok (on high heat), add sesame oil, sesame seeds, snap peas, & carrots stir - fry for a quick 1 - 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add rice noodles, scallions, chopped pineapple, & cilantro. Place back on heat tossing together, add the teriyaki sauce and stir fry for an additional 30 seconds. Done!