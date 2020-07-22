Olivia's dishes out a Southern Style Pecan Chicken on a biscuit

Pecan Breading:

1/2 lb Pecans - crushed

1/2 lb Croutons - crushed

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of Brown Sugar



Mix all ingredients together



Maple Dijonnaise:

2oz. Natural Maple Syrup

2 oz. Dijon Mustard

4 oz. Mayonnaise

1 tsp Brown Sugar



Thoroughly mix all ingredients together & use as a spread for the sandwiches



Garlic Biscuits:

2 cups Bread Flour (All trumps)

Pinch - sea salt

1/2 cup Butter Milk

2 1/2 tsp Baking Powder

1/3 cup Softened Butter (not melted)

1/2 tsp Fresh Garlic (minced)

1 tbsp Fresh chopped Parsley

*OPTIONAL

Add 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar to dough mix for added flavor!



Mix all ingredients. Lightly dust the table top with flour. Place dough ball in center. Roll out to a 1/2 inch thickness. Dust with flour. Fold 3 times. Roll out then dust with flour. Repeat the folding, rolling and dusting with flour 2 more times. This will create the flaky layers. Bake at 425*F for approximately 8 minutes or until golden brown. Time to build your delicious sandwich! Enjoy!