Olivia's dishes out a Southern Style Pecan Chicken on a biscuit

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!
Credit: FOX43

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Southern Style Pecan Chicken on a biscuit.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Pickle-Dilly Mary for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Credit: FOX43

Southern Style Pecan Chicken on a biscuit, served with bread & butter pickles along with a grilled corn cob smothered in garlic butter

Pecan Breading:
1/2 lb Pecans - crushed
1/2 lb Croutons - crushed
Pinch of cinnamon
Pinch of Brown Sugar

Mix all ingredients together

Maple Dijonnaise:
2oz. Natural Maple Syrup
2 oz. Dijon Mustard
4 oz. Mayonnaise
1 tsp Brown Sugar

Thoroughly mix all ingredients together & use as a spread for the sandwiches

Garlic Biscuits:
2 cups Bread Flour (All trumps)
Pinch - sea salt
1/2 cup Butter Milk
2 1/2 tsp Baking Powder
1/3 cup Softened Butter (not melted)
1/2 tsp Fresh Garlic (minced)
1 tbsp Fresh chopped Parsley
*OPTIONAL
Add 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar to dough mix for added flavor!

Mix all ingredients.  Lightly dust the table top with flour.  Place dough ball in center.  Roll out to a 1/2 inch thickness.  Dust with flour.  Fold 3 times.  Roll out then dust with flour. Repeat the folding, rolling and dusting with flour 2 more times.  This will create the flaky layers.  Bake at 425*F for approximately 8 minutes or until golden brown.  Time to build your delicious sandwich! Enjoy! 

Credit: FOX43

Pickle-Dilly Mary

Holla Pickle Vodka
Tobasco Bloody Mary Mix
Pickle juice
Fresh lime wedges

Rim:
Salt
Pepper
Pinch of Old Bay
Fresh chopped Dill

Pickle and veggie garnishes - go crazy!

Fill glass with ice.  Add vodka, pickle juice, fresh lime, and Bloody Mary mix. Shake.  Pour into the rimmed glass.  Garnish.  Cheers!!
