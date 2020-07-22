Olivia's dishes out a Southern Style Pecan Chicken on a biscuit

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Southern Style Pecan Chicken on a biscuit.
What is a meal without drinks?
Adrienne prepared a Pickle-Dilly Mary for you to enjoy.
You can check out the recipes below:
Southern Style Pecan Chicken on a biscuit, served with bread & butter pickles along with a grilled corn cob smothered in garlic butter
Pecan Breading:
1/2 lb Pecans - crushed
1/2 lb Croutons - crushed
Pinch of cinnamon
Pinch of Brown Sugar
Mix all ingredients together
Maple Dijonnaise:
2oz. Natural Maple Syrup
2 oz. Dijon Mustard
4 oz. Mayonnaise
1 tsp Brown Sugar
Thoroughly mix all ingredients together & use as a spread for the sandwiches
Garlic Biscuits:
2 cups Bread Flour (All trumps)
Pinch - sea salt
1/2 cup Butter Milk
2 1/2 tsp Baking Powder
1/3 cup Softened Butter (not melted)
1/2 tsp Fresh Garlic (minced)
1 tbsp Fresh chopped Parsley
*OPTIONAL
Add 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar to dough mix for added flavor!
Mix all ingredients. Lightly dust the table top with flour. Place dough ball in center. Roll out to a 1/2 inch thickness. Dust with flour. Fold 3 times. Roll out then dust with flour. Repeat the folding, rolling and dusting with flour 2 more times. This will create the flaky layers. Bake at 425*F for approximately 8 minutes or until golden brown. Time to build your delicious sandwich! Enjoy!
Pickle-Dilly Mary
Holla Pickle Vodka
Tobasco Bloody Mary Mix
Pickle juice
Fresh lime wedges
Rim:
Salt
Pepper
Pinch of Old Bay
Fresh chopped Dill
Pickle and veggie garnishes - go crazy!
Fill glass with ice. Add vodka, pickle juice, fresh lime, and Bloody Mary mix. Shake. Pour into the rimmed glass. Garnish. Cheers!!
RELATED: Olivia's prepares a Sizzlin' Blue Fish Fajita topped with Fire Grilled Shrimp & Peaches