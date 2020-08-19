Olivia's prepares Rajun’ Cajun Shark Skewers

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Crispy Oyster Sailor Salad tossed in a Basil Pomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Honey Dew Basil Margarita for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Rajun’ Cajun Shark Skewers



Fresh Black Tip Shark served rubbed, blackened, skewered, and fire grilled to perfection served over Rice Pilaf along with Creole Farm Fresh Veggies:



Rajun’ Cajun Dry Rub



1 tbsp Old Bay

1 tbsp Cumin

1/2 tbsp Granulated Garlic

1/2 tbsp Sea Salt

1 tbsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp Paprika

1/2 tbsp Curry

1/2 tbsp White Pepper



Creole Farm Veggies



2 cups Zucchini

2 cups Yellow Squash

2 cups Red Tomatoes

2 cups Yellow Tomatoes

1/2 cup Green Peppers

1/2 cup Fresh Basil - chopped

2 tbsp Fresh Garlic - minced

2 tbsp Fresh Cilantro - chopped

1 tbsp Fresh Rosemary - chopped

1/2 cup Celery - chopped

1/2 cup Carrots - chopped

1 cup Red Onion - coarsely chopped

1 cup Banana Peppers

1/2 cup Hot Peppers - finely chopped

1/2 cup Spring Onions - chopped

2 cups Italian Eggplant - chopped

1 cup Chicken Stock

1 cup White Wine

1/2 cup Garlic Butter

2 cups E.V.O.O.



In a heavy bottom pot on medium -high heat, add the Garlic butter and E.V.O.O, onions and garlic. Caramelize the onions and deglaze the pan with the wine. Add remaining ingredients. Keep fire on a high temperature as you keep stirring until the liquid had reduced by half. Cooking time is approximately 15 minutes. Turn off heat. Done. Enjoy!

*Optional add on: For extra richness, add 1/2 cup grated Asiago Cheese approximately 2 minutes before cooking time is done.

BlackBerry Basil Bramble