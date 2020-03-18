Olivia's prepares Pasta Pomodoro and roasted vegetables

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing Pasta Pomodoro and roasted vegetables.
You can check out the recipes below:
Roasted Vegetables
2 cups Green Zucchini
2 cups Yellow Squash
2 cups Broccoli
2 cups Cauliflower
1 tsp Sea Salt
1 tbsp Black Pepper
1 pint Berry Tomatoes
3 tbsp fresh Garlic
2 tbsp fresh Rosemary
1/2 cup E.V.O.O.
1 tbsp Oregano
Chop all your vegetables, keeping in mind to keep them all similar in size. Toss them together with the E.V.O.O., garlic, & the seasonings. Spread them out evenly on a baking sheet. Roast uncovered in the oven preheated at 400*F for approximately 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
Pomodoro Sauce
4 Quarts Italian Tomatoes Total
(2 quarts crushed & 2 quarts chopped)
1/2 cup sun dried tomatoes- julienned
1/2 cup fresh Garlic
1 cup Shallots - diced
1/2 cup E.V.O.O.
1 cup fresh Basil
1 tbsp Black Pepper
1/2 cup Brown Sugar
1 cup Chicken Stock
1 Carrot - shredded
1/2 cup fire roasted Red Peppers
In a heavy bottom pot on med - high heat, add the E.V.O.O., garlic, shallots, & carrots. Sauté until tender and fragrant. Deglaze with chicken stock. Add remaining ingredients. Turn heat back to medium. Let simmer for approximately 10-12 minutes. Enjoy!