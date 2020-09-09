Olivia's prepares Mediterranean Porterhouse Lamb Chops with Braised Fasolakia & Rice Pilaf

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Mediterranean Porterhouse Lamb Chops with Braised Fasolakia & Rice Pilaf.
What is a meal without drinks?
Adrienne prepared a Misfit Mai Thai for you to enjoy.
You can check out the recipes below:
Braised Fasolakia (Roma Snap Beans):
2lbs Italian Roma Snap Bean’s (3 minute quick blanched)
1 cup White Onion - chopped
1 tbsp Garlic - fresh chopped
1/2 cup E.V.O.O.
2 cups Yukon Potatoes- chopped
1 tbsp Oregano
1/2 tsp Sea Salt
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Rosemary - freshly minced
1 lemon - freshly squeezed
1 Bayleaf
1/2 tsp cumin
2 cups Chicken Stock
4 tbsp Garlic Butter
12 oz Italian Canned Tomatoes- chopped
1 Cinnamon Stick
Preheat convection oven to 400*F. In a Dutch oven, heat E.V.O.O. and garlic butter for approximately 1 minute. Add garlic & onion, stir for 1 minute. Add Oregano, Rosemary, & cumin, stir and cook for approximately 1 minute. Add T Tomatoes, Bayleaf, Beans, chicken stock, sea salt, black pepper, cinnamon stock, & potatoes, simmer in high heat for approximately 10 minutes. Cover and place in the oven. Cook until sauce starts to thicken, & potatoes & beans are just tender. Remove from oven. Squeeze 1 large Lemon & drizzle an additional 4 tbsp E.V.O.O. upon serving. Enjoy!!
Misfit Mai Thai :
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum
Kraken Rum
Orange juice
Pineapple juice
Cream of Coconut
Grated Nutmeg
Fresh orange, pineapple, & cherry garnish
Fill glass with ice. Add all ingredients (except nutmeg and garnishes). Shake. Pour into glass and garnish with fresh fruit and a sprinkle of grated Nutmeg. Cheers!