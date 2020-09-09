Olivia's prepares Mediterranean Porterhouse Lamb Chops with Braised Fasolakia & Rice Pilaf

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Mediterranean Porterhouse Lamb Chops with Braised Fasolakia & Rice Pilaf.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Misfit Mai Thai for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:



Braised Fasolakia (Roma Snap Beans):



2lbs Italian Roma Snap Bean’s (3 minute quick blanched)

1 cup White Onion - chopped

1 tbsp Garlic - fresh chopped

1/2 cup E.V.O.O.

2 cups Yukon Potatoes- chopped

1 tbsp Oregano

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Rosemary - freshly minced

1 lemon - freshly squeezed

1 Bayleaf

1/2 tsp cumin

2 cups Chicken Stock

4 tbsp Garlic Butter

12 oz Italian Canned Tomatoes- chopped

1 Cinnamon Stick



Preheat convection oven to 400*F. In a Dutch oven, heat E.V.O.O. and garlic butter for approximately 1 minute. Add garlic & onion, stir for 1 minute. Add Oregano, Rosemary, & cumin, stir and cook for approximately 1 minute. Add T Tomatoes, Bayleaf, Beans, chicken stock, sea salt, black pepper, cinnamon stock, & potatoes, simmer in high heat for approximately 10 minutes. Cover and place in the oven. Cook until sauce starts to thicken, & potatoes & beans are just tender. Remove from oven. Squeeze 1 large Lemon & drizzle an additional 4 tbsp E.V.O.O. upon serving. Enjoy!!



Misfit Mai Thai :

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

Kraken Rum

Orange juice

Pineapple juice

Cream of Coconut

Grated Nutmeg

Fresh orange, pineapple, & cherry garnish



Fill glass with ice. Add all ingredients (except nutmeg and garnishes). Shake. Pour into glass and garnish with fresh fruit and a sprinkle of grated Nutmeg. Cheers!