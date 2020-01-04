Olivia's prepares Hearty Vegetable Soup served with a Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing Hearty Vegetable Soup and a Grille Chicken & Avocado Wrap.
You can check out the recipes below:
Hearty Vegetable Soup
2 cups Carrots - chopped
2 cup Onions - chopped
2 cup Celery - chopped
3 cups Cabbage - chopped
1 gallon Chicken Stock
4 Bay Leaves
1 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Sea Salt
1 cup Corn
1 cup Peas
2 cups Broccoli - chopped
2 cups Kale - chopped
2 cups zucchini - chopped
1 tbsp Fresh Rosemary - diced
1 tbsp Fresh Garlic
2 cups diced tomatoes
3 tbsp Garlic Butter
3 tbsp E.V.O.O.
1 tsp Oregano
1/2 tsp Pepper Flake
In a heavy bottom pot, melt garlic butter along w the E.V.O.O. Sauté onions, garlic, & celery on med high for approximately 3-4 minutes. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cook for approximately 5 minutes. Turn off heat. Enjoy!
Avocado Chicken Wrap
1lb oven roasted chicken
1 Avocado- sliced thin
1 cup Kale
1/2 cup Fire Roasted Red Peppers
3 Tortilla Wraps
2 tbsp Garlic Butter
Pinch - Sea Salt
Pinch - Black Pepper
1 cup Spinach
1 cup shredded Mozzarella Cheese
3 tbsp Romano Cheese
Spread the garlic butter evenly on all 3 tortillas and add the Romano Cheese. Place the dry side down on grill first, the flip to the Garlic. Butter side down. Add the Mozzarella & Avocado to melt. Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients. Wrap, then cut in half.
Enjoy!