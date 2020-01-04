Olivia's prepares Hearty Vegetable Soup served with a Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing Hearty Vegetable Soup and a Grille Chicken & Avocado Wrap.

You can check out the recipes below:

Hearty Vegetable Soup



2 cups Carrots - chopped

2 cup Onions - chopped

2 cup Celery - chopped

3 cups Cabbage - chopped

1 gallon Chicken Stock

4 Bay Leaves

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

1 cup Corn

1 cup Peas

2 cups Broccoli - chopped

2 cups Kale - chopped

2 cups zucchini - chopped

1 tbsp Fresh Rosemary - diced

1 tbsp Fresh Garlic

2 cups diced tomatoes

3 tbsp Garlic Butter

3 tbsp E.V.O.O.

1 tsp Oregano

1/2 tsp Pepper Flake



In a heavy bottom pot, melt garlic butter along w the E.V.O.O. Sauté onions, garlic, & celery on med high for approximately 3-4 minutes. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Cook for approximately 5 minutes. Turn off heat. Enjoy!



Avocado Chicken Wrap



1lb oven roasted chicken

1 Avocado- sliced thin

1 cup Kale

1/2 cup Fire Roasted Red Peppers

3 Tortilla Wraps

2 tbsp Garlic Butter

Pinch - Sea Salt

Pinch - Black Pepper

1 cup Spinach

1 cup shredded Mozzarella Cheese

3 tbsp Romano Cheese



Spread the garlic butter evenly on all 3 tortillas and add the Romano Cheese. Place the dry side down on grill first, the flip to the Garlic. Butter side down. Add the Mozzarella & Avocado to melt. Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients. Wrap, then cut in half.