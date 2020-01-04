x
Olivia's prepares Hearty Vegetable Soup served with a Grilled Chicken & Avocado Wrap

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing Hearty Vegetable Soup and a Grille Chicken & Avocado Wrap.

You can check out the recipes below:

Hearty Vegetable Soup

2 cups Carrots - chopped
2 cup Onions - chopped
2 cup Celery -  chopped
3 cups Cabbage - chopped
1 gallon Chicken Stock
4 Bay Leaves
1 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Sea Salt
1 cup Corn
1 cup Peas
2 cups Broccoli -  chopped
2 cups Kale - chopped
2 cups zucchini - chopped
1 tbsp Fresh Rosemary - diced
1 tbsp Fresh Garlic
2 cups diced tomatoes
3 tbsp Garlic Butter
3 tbsp E.V.O.O.
1 tsp Oregano
1/2 tsp Pepper Flake

In a heavy bottom pot, melt garlic butter along w the E.V.O.O. Sauté onions, garlic, & celery on med high for approximately 3-4 minutes.  Add remaining ingredients.  Bring to a boil.  Cook for approximately 5 minutes.  Turn off heat. Enjoy!


Avocado Chicken Wrap

1lb oven roasted chicken
1 Avocado- sliced thin
1 cup Kale
1/2 cup Fire Roasted Red Peppers
3 Tortilla Wraps
2 tbsp Garlic Butter
Pinch - Sea Salt
Pinch - Black Pepper
1 cup Spinach
1 cup shredded Mozzarella Cheese
3 tbsp Romano Cheese

Spread the garlic butter evenly on all 3 tortillas and add the Romano Cheese. Place the dry side down on grill first, the flip to the Garlic. Butter side down.  Add the Mozzarella & Avocado to melt.  Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients.  Wrap, then cut in half. 

Enjoy! 

FOX43

