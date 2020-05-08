Olivia's prepares a Crispy Oyster Sailor Salad

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Crispy Oyster Sailor Salad tossed in a Basil Pomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Honey Dew Basil Margarita for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Crispy Oyster Sailor Salad tossed in a Basil Pomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing

Crispy Oysters:

3 dozen freshly shucked Oysters

Egg wash:

3 eggs - scrambled

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp Old Bay

1 cup Flour (optional substitution of corn flour for gluten free)

1 cup Cracker Crumbs



Place the shucked oysters in flour. Dip into egg wash. Dredge through the cracker crumbs. Carefully place in preheated corn oil (350*F). Gently place in oil (prevent oil splashes and burns by not dropping them in) and fry until golden brown.



Pomegranate Vinaigrette:



1 cup E.V.O.O.

1 cup Balsamic Vinegar

Pinch Sea Salt

1/2 tsp cracked Black Pepper

2 tbsp Pomegranate Molasses

2 tbsp Raw Honey

3 tbsp Raisins - chopped

2 tbsp Pomegranate Seeds (optional)

1/2 cup freshly chopped Basil

Mix all of the above ingredients together. Enjoy!



HoneyDew Basil Margarita