Olivia's prepares a Crispy Oyster Sailor Salad

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Crispy Oyster Sailor Salad tossed in a Basil Pomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing.
What is a meal without drinks?
Adrienne prepared a Honey Dew Basil Margarita for you to enjoy.
You can check out the recipes below:
Crispy Oyster Sailor Salad tossed in a Basil Pomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing
Crispy Oysters:
3 dozen freshly shucked Oysters
Egg wash:
3 eggs - scrambled
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 tsp Old Bay
1 cup Flour (optional substitution of corn flour for gluten free)
1 cup Cracker Crumbs
Place the shucked oysters in flour. Dip into egg wash. Dredge through the cracker crumbs. Carefully place in preheated corn oil (350*F). Gently place in oil (prevent oil splashes and burns by not dropping them in) and fry until golden brown.
Pomegranate Vinaigrette:
1 cup E.V.O.O.
1 cup Balsamic Vinegar
Pinch Sea Salt
1/2 tsp cracked Black Pepper
2 tbsp Pomegranate Molasses
2 tbsp Raw Honey
3 tbsp Raisins - chopped
2 tbsp Pomegranate Seeds (optional)
1/2 cup freshly chopped Basil
Mix all of the above ingredients together. Enjoy!
HoneyDew Basil Margarita
Olmeca Altos Tequila
Midori melon liqueur
Lime juice
Lemonade
Agave nectar
Fresh limes
Fresh basil
Fresh honeydew
Kosher Salt for rimming
Muddle together the fresh limes, basil, honeydew, & basil. Add ice. Add tequila, midori, lime juice, & lemonade. Shake well. Pour into a salt rimmed glass and garnish with fresh honeydew and basil. Cheers!!