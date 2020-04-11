Olivia's prepares Cider Glazed Meatloaf served with BBQ Carrots & Smashed Potatoes

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Cider Glazed Meatloaf that is served with barbecue carrots, smashed potatoes and corn.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Jack Rose cocktail for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Cider Glaze:

1 cup Ketchup

1 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 cup Apple Cider

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

3 tbsp Brown Sugar

1 tsp Tomato Paste

1/2 tsp Fresh Garlic - minced

1/2 tsp Smoked Paprika

Boil Cider and Vinegar. Reduce by half. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Turn off heat and let cool.

Cider Glazed Meatloaf :

3lbs Ground Chuck

1 cup Onion - diced

1/2 cup Carrots - diced

1/2 cup Celery- diced

1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

3 Eggs

1 tbsp fresh Garlic - minced

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Fresh Rosemary - finely chopped

1 tsp Fresh Parsley

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

1 cup Toasted Croutons

In a large bowl, mix together croutons and heavy cream until the croutons become soft. Mix in all other ingredients except the Ground Beef. Fold in the meat last to prevent over mixing and a tough meatloaf.

Place in a loaf pan and form the meatloaf. Bake in oven preheated at 375*F for approximately 25 minutes. Add the glaze. Bake for an additional 20 minutes or until temperature reaches 145*F.

Remove and let rest for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and allow to rest for an additional 10 minutes. Cut and enjoy!

Smashed Potatoes & Grilled Corn:

Yams

Yukon Gold Potatoes

Red Skin Potatoes

Grilled corn on the Cob (cut from the cob)

Heavy Cream

Sweet Butter

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper

Chicken Stock

Boil all potatoes until tender in the chicken stock. Add cream, butter, & corn. Smash all ingredients together by hand. Enjoy!

Jack Rose Cocktail

Laird Apple Jack

Grenadine

Fresh lemon