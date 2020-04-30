Olivia's offering four different meals available for carryout or delivery

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing four different meals that are available for carryout our delivery:
- Cheddar Penne Pasta & Bacon
- Fettuccini Alfredo with Broccoli
- Spaghetti with meat sauce
- Angel Hair Scampi with Zucchini, Tomatoes & Spinach
With those meals, you also receive a House Salad with House Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing and House Bread, Hummus & Butter.
You can check out the recipe for the Cheddar Penne Pasta & Bacon below, but you can watch all four being prepared in the videos within this post!:
Cheddar Bacon Penne Pasta
1/2 Quart Heavy Cream
2 lb Penne Pasta cooked Aldenté
2 oz Shaved Asiago
2 oz Grated Romano Cheese
1 cup Shredded Cheddar
1 cup Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
3 tbsp Garlic Butter
1/2 lb Bacon - chopped & cooked in the oven -- Discard the grease
In a heavy bottom pan on medium-high heat, melt the Garlic Butter and add the bacon. Add the cream. Cook 1-2 minutes or until cream is 100*F. Stir in all the cheese. Fold in the Penne Pasta. Cook 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Enjoy!!