x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

morning-show

Olivia's offering four different meals available for carryout or delivery

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing four different meals that are available for carryout our delivery:

  • Cheddar Penne Pasta & Bacon
  • Fettuccini Alfredo with Broccoli
  • Spaghetti with meat sauce
  • Angel Hair Scampi with Zucchini, Tomatoes & Spinach 

With those meals, you also receive a House Salad with House Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing and House Bread, Hummus & Butter.

Credit: FOX43
Olivia's
NEW!! Starting Today!
Facebook

You can check out the recipe for the Cheddar Penne Pasta & Bacon below, but you can watch all four being prepared in the videos within this post!:

Cheddar Bacon Penne Pasta

1/2 Quart Heavy Cream
2 lb Penne Pasta cooked Aldenté
2 oz Shaved Asiago
2 oz Grated Romano Cheese
1 cup Shredded Cheddar
1 cup Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
3 tbsp Garlic Butter
1/2 lb Bacon - chopped & cooked in the oven -- Discard the grease

In a heavy bottom pan on medium-high heat, melt the Garlic Butter and add the bacon.  Add the cream.  Cook 1-2 minutes or until cream is 100*F.  Stir in all the cheese.  Fold in the Penne Pasta.  Cook 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Enjoy!!