Olivia's offering four different meals available for carryout or delivery

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing four different meals that are available for carryout our delivery:

Cheddar Penne Pasta & Bacon

Fettuccini Alfredo with Broccoli

Spaghetti with meat sauce

Angel Hair Scampi with Zucchini, Tomatoes & Spinach

With those meals, you also receive a House Salad with House Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing and House Bread, Hummus & Butter.

You can check out the recipe for the Cheddar Penne Pasta & Bacon below, but you can watch all four being prepared in the videos within this post!: