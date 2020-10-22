Olivia's celebrates the World Series with 'Super' Dogs and a Cuban Griller

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a World Series inspired 'Super' Dog and a Cuban Griller.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Crowned Pumpkin for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

LA Dodger’s Burrito Dog

Pinto beans con carne

Grilled onions

Grilled peppers

Cilantro rice

Cheddar cheese

Tortilla wrap

Served with a side of Pepper Slaw

Tampa Bay Ray’s Cuban Griller



Thinly sliced ham

Mozzarella & provolone cheese

Pesto Dijon

Roasted red peppers

Scrambled eggs

Bologna

Sesame seeded roll

Served with a side of Chips & Salsa

Pepper Slaw

1/2 cup Jalapenōs - diced

1 cup Pimento - diced

3 tbsp Cilantro -chopped

3 cups Cabbage - finely shredded

1/2 cup Carrots - diced

1/2 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1 cup Mayonnaise

3 tbsp Sugar

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

Mix together. Spoon on top your grilled Hot Dog. Enjoy!!

Pesto Dijon:

1 cup Basil

1 cup E.V.O.O.

1/3 cup Dijon Mustard

1/2 cup Parsley

1/2 cup Romano Cheese

2 tbsp fresh chopped Garlic

1/2 cup Honey

1/2 cup Cilantro

Toss all ingredients together in food processor. Pulse until all combined and finely chopped. Spoon mix on to your grilled Hot Dog. Enjoy!!

Crowned Pumpkin

Crown Royal Salted Caramel Whiskey

Pumpkin Pie Cream Liqueur

Eggnog

Whipped cream

Cinnamon/Sugar mix for garnish