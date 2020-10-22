Olivia's celebrates the World Series with 'Super' Dogs and a Cuban Griller

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a World Series inspired 'Super' Dog and a Cuban Griller.
What is a meal without drinks?
Adrienne prepared a Crowned Pumpkin for you to enjoy.
You can check out the recipes below:
LA Dodger’s Burrito Dog
- Pinto beans con carne
- Grilled onions
- Grilled peppers
- Cilantro rice
- Cheddar cheese
- Tortilla wrap
- Served with a side of Pepper Slaw
Tampa Bay Ray’s Cuban Griller
- Thinly sliced ham
- Mozzarella & provolone cheese
- Pesto Dijon
- Roasted red peppers
- Scrambled eggs
- Bologna
- Sesame seeded roll
- Served with a side of Chips & Salsa
Pepper Slaw
- 1/2 cup Jalapenōs - diced
- 1 cup Pimento - diced
- 3 tbsp Cilantro -chopped
- 3 cups Cabbage - finely shredded
- 1/2 cup Carrots - diced
- 1/2 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 cup Mayonnaise
- 3 tbsp Sugar
- 1 tsp Black Pepper
- 1/2 tsp Sea Salt
Mix together. Spoon on top your grilled Hot Dog. Enjoy!!
Pesto Dijon:
- 1 cup Basil
- 1 cup E.V.O.O.
- 1/3 cup Dijon Mustard
- 1/2 cup Parsley
- 1/2 cup Romano Cheese
- 2 tbsp fresh chopped Garlic
- 1/2 cup Honey
- 1/2 cup Cilantro
Toss all ingredients together in food processor. Pulse until all combined and finely chopped. Spoon mix on to your grilled Hot Dog. Enjoy!!
Crowned Pumpkin
- Crown Royal Salted Caramel Whiskey
- Pumpkin Pie Cream Liqueur
- Eggnog
- Whipped cream
- Cinnamon/Sugar mix for garnish
Fill glass with ice. Add Crown Royal, Pumpkin Pie Liqueur, and Eggnog. Shake. Pour into serving glass, top with whipped cream and cinnamon/sugar mix. Cheers!