Olivia's prepares Margot Cappelini Pasta with a Basil Romano Cream, served with Jumbo Shrimp Parmesan

Harry and Yanni from Olivia's stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to prepare Margot Capellini Pasta with a Basil Romano Cream, served with Jumbo Shrimp Parmesan.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday!

You can check out the recipe below:

Margot Cappelini Ink’d Pasta with a Basil Romano Cream, served with Jumbo Shrimp Parmesan

Ink’d Pasta



12 oz Al Denté Cappelini (Angel Hair)

1 tbsp Cuddle Fish Ink

1 tbsp Garlic Butter



In sauce pan, melt garlic butter, then add ink. Toss in pasta. Continue tossing until pasta is warmed through.



Basil Romano Cream



2 tbsp Garlic Butter

4 oz White Wine

Pinch - ground Nutmeg

2 cups Heavy Cream

Pinch - white pepper

Pinch - Greek Oregano

1 tbsp grated Romano

2 tbsp shaved Asiago

4 tbsp fresh Basil leaves - chopped



In sauce pan on Medium heat, melt Garlic Butter, add wine, reduce. Add cream, turn heat up to high. Do not boil. Right before mix hits boiling point, add the cheese and herbs. Whisk until cheese has melted and cream starts to thicken.



Shrimp Parmesan

1 lb. (10-12) Colossal Shrimp - peeled & deveined

Egg Wash

4 Eggs

1 cup Heavy Cream



Flour Mix

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 tsp Old Bay

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

2 cups Panko

3 Cups Marinara

1 lb Mozzarella Cheese

2 tbsp Greek Oregano