Olivia's prepares Margot Cappelini Pasta with a Basil Romano Cream, served with Jumbo Shrimp Parmesan

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday!
Harry and Yanni from Olivia's stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to prepare Margot Capellini Pasta with a Basil Romano Cream, served with Jumbo Shrimp Parmesan.
You can check out the recipe below:
Margot Cappelini Ink’d Pasta with a Basil Romano Cream, served with Jumbo Shrimp Parmesan
Ink’d Pasta
12 oz Al Denté Cappelini (Angel Hair)
1 tbsp Cuddle Fish Ink
1 tbsp Garlic Butter
In sauce pan, melt garlic butter, then add ink. Toss in pasta. Continue tossing until pasta is warmed through.
Basil Romano Cream
2 tbsp Garlic Butter
4 oz White Wine
Pinch - ground Nutmeg
2 cups Heavy Cream
Pinch - white pepper
Pinch - Greek Oregano
1 tbsp grated Romano
2 tbsp shaved Asiago
4 tbsp fresh Basil leaves - chopped
In sauce pan on Medium heat, melt Garlic Butter, add wine, reduce. Add cream, turn heat up to high. Do not boil. Right before mix hits boiling point, add the cheese and herbs. Whisk until cheese has melted and cream starts to thicken.
Shrimp Parmesan
1 lb. (10-12) Colossal Shrimp - peeled & deveined
Egg Wash
4 Eggs
1 cup Heavy Cream
Flour Mix
1 cup all purpose flour
1/2 tsp Old Bay
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
2 cups Panko
3 Cups Marinara
1 lb Mozzarella Cheese
2 tbsp Greek Oregano
Dredge Shrimp into Flour. Then dip into egg wash. Coat with Panko. Carefully place into preheated (325°F) Corn Oil. Cook until internal temperature reaches 120°F, making sure to not overcook. Place in baking dish and top with Marinara and Mozzarella cheese. Dust the top with Greek Oregano. Bake in oven at 400°F until golden brown. Enjoy!