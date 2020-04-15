Olivia's makes Jamaican Jerk Ham Grinder with Roasted Corn & Potato Salad

1 tbsp Chicken Base

Mix all of the above ingredients (except the apple juice) into a paste. Rub the mixture onto the entire outside of ham. Place ham in a pan and pour the apple juice into the pan. Cover & bake in preheated oven set at 400*F until cooked.



Roasted Corn & Potato Salad

2 lb Red Skin Potatoes- blanched & chopped

2 cups Roasted Corn

1/2 cup Roasted Red Pepper

1/2 cup Crispy Bacon - chopped

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 cup Celery - diced

1 cup Onion - diced

3 tbsp Dijon Mustard

1 tbsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Sea Salt



Mix all above ingredients together (except potatoes.) Gently fold in potatoes being careful not to mash the chopped potatoes. Enjoy!