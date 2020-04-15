x
Olivia's makes Jamaican Jerk Ham Grinder with Roasted Corn & Potato Salad

Harry and Yanni join FOX43 Morning News via Skype!
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — On FOX43 Morning News, Harry and Yanni from Olivia's Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine cooked live via Skype!

Olivia's dine-in services are currently closed but they are open for carry-out and delivery options.

You can call (717) 359-9357 or order from Doordash.

Here is the recipe for today's segment:

Jamaican Jerk Ham Grinder with Pineapple & Melted Sharp Cheddar Cheese, served along with Roasted Corn & Potato Salad.

Jamaican Jerk Rub
2 tbsp Ground Black Pepper
1 tsp Ground Allspice
15 whole Cloves
1 tsp Old Bay
1/2 cup Olivia’s Garlic Butter
1 cup Brown Sugar
1 tsp Ground Cinnamon
1/2 cup Apple Juice
1/2 cup Fresh Parsley- chopped

1 tbsp Chicken Base
Mix all of the above ingredients (except the apple juice) into a paste. Rub the mixture onto the entire outside of ham. Place ham in a pan and pour the apple juice into the pan.  Cover & bake in preheated oven set at 400*F until cooked.

Roasted Corn & Potato Salad
2 lb Red Skin Potatoes- blanched & chopped
2 cups Roasted Corn
1/2 cup Roasted Red Pepper
1/2 cup Crispy Bacon - chopped
1 cup Mayonnaise
1 cup Celery - diced
1 cup Onion - diced
3 tbsp Dijon Mustard
1 tbsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Sea Salt

Mix all above ingredients together (except potatoes.)  Gently fold in potatoes being careful not to mash the chopped potatoes.  Enjoy!

