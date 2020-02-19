Olivia's prepares Lobster & Shrimp Quiche w/ Maryland Crab Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the FOX43 Kitchen preparing a Lobster & Shrimp Quiche that was served along with Maryland Crab Soup.
You can check out the recipes below:
Lobster & Shrimp Quiche
6 sheets - Puff Pastry
1 cup shrimp - steamed & chopped
1 cup Lobster - steamed & chopped
2 tbsp shallots - diced
2 tbsp scallions - diced
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
2 tbsp Sherry
4 tbsp Butter
1 tbsp Roasted Red Pepper - diced
1/2 cup Mozzarella shredded
1/2 cup Parmesan - shaved
1/2 cup fresh Spinach
6 large Eggs
1 1/2 cups Heavy Cream
Pinch - chopped Rosemary
Pinch - Old Bay
Press and par bake puff pasty in muffin pans in oven preheated to 375*F for approximately 5-8 minutes. Sauté shallots & spring onions with butter until translucent. Deglaze w the sherry. Add the lobster meat & shrimp. Sauté approximately 2 minutes. Turn off the fire & set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs & cream.
Add roasted red peppers, mozzarella, spinach, black pepper, old bay, & Rosemary to the egg mixture. Stir in the seafood sauté. Pour into puff pastry shells. Bake at 350* F for approximately 15-20 minutes or until eggs are firm and pastry is browned. Enjoy!!
Maryland Crab Soup
1 LB Crab Meat
4 Stalks Celery - chopped
1 onion - chopped
1 carrot - chopped
8 oz Broccoli - chopped
8 oz Cauliflower- chopped
8 oz Peas
1 zucchini- chopped
8 oz Corn
1 Head of Cabbage (small) - finely chopped
6oz Fire Roasted Red Peppers- chopped
3 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 stick Butter
1 tbsp Garlic - chopped
10 oz Tomatoes - chopped
10 oz Tomatoes - crushed
3 Bay Leaves
1 gallon - Seafood Stock
2 tsp Black Pepper
3 tbsp Old Bay
Pinch Salt
Place all ingredients (except crab meat) in a pot and add seafood stock. Bring to a boil. Add the Crab meat. Let simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes stirring constantly. Enjoy!