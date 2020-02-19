x
Olivia's prepares Lobster & Shrimp Quiche w/ Maryland Crab Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the FOX43 Kitchen preparing a Lobster & Shrimp Quiche that was served along with Maryland Crab Soup.

You can check out the recipes below:

Lobster & Shrimp Quiche 

6 sheets - Puff Pastry 

1 cup shrimp - steamed & chopped

1 cup Lobster - steamed & chopped

2 tbsp shallots - diced 

2 tbsp scallions - diced 

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

2 tbsp Sherry 

4 tbsp Butter 

1 tbsp Roasted Red Pepper - diced 

1/2 cup Mozzarella shredded 

1/2 cup Parmesan - shaved 

1/2 cup fresh Spinach 

6 large Eggs

1 1/2 cups Heavy Cream

Pinch - chopped Rosemary 

Pinch - Old Bay

Press and par bake puff pasty in muffin pans in oven preheated to 375*F for approximately 5-8 minutes.  Sauté shallots & spring onions with butter until translucent.  Deglaze w the sherry.  Add the lobster meat & shrimp.  Sauté approximately 2 minutes.  Turn off the fire & set aside.  In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs & cream.  

Add roasted red peppers, mozzarella, spinach, black pepper, old bay, & Rosemary to the egg mixture.  Stir in the seafood sauté.  Pour into puff pastry shells.  Bake at 350* F for approximately 15-20 minutes or until eggs are firm and pastry is browned. Enjoy!!

Maryland Crab Soup

1 LB Crab Meat 

4 Stalks Celery - chopped

1 onion - chopped

1 carrot - chopped

8 oz Broccoli - chopped

8 oz Cauliflower- chopped

8 oz Peas

1 zucchini- chopped

8 oz Corn 

1 Head of Cabbage (small) - finely chopped

6oz Fire Roasted Red Peppers- chopped

3 tbsp Brown Sugar 

1 stick Butter 

1 tbsp Garlic - chopped 

10 oz Tomatoes - chopped 

10 oz Tomatoes - crushed

3 Bay Leaves 

1 gallon - Seafood Stock

2 tsp Black Pepper

3 tbsp Old Bay

Pinch Salt

Place all ingredients (except crab meat) in a pot and add seafood stock.  Bring to a boil.  Add the Crab meat.  Let simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes stirring constantly.  Enjoy!