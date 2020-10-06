x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

morning-show

Olivia's prepares fire-grilled salmon w/ vegetable pasta stir fry

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!
Credit: FOX43

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing fire-grilled Salmon along with a vegetable pasta stir fry that is topped with fresh Pineapple Salsa-Q.

Of course, what is a meal without drinks!

Adrienne prepared a Blueberry Lemonade crush for you to try out and enjoy!

You can check out the recipes below:

Pineapple Salsa-Q

2 Pineapples - diced
2 tbsp Cilantro- chopped
3 Tbsp Parsley - chopped
1 Tbsp Chipotle Peppers- puréed
1 cup Bell Peppers (assorted colors)
1/2 tsp liquid smoke
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
4 oz Ketchup
2 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 tsp Dijon Mustard
Pinch - Sea Salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Garlic - chopped

Mix all ingredients (except pineapple and bell peppers) together.  Refrigerate until ready to use, then fold in the peppers and pineapples.  Enjoy!

Cocktail:

Blueberry Lemonade Crush

Credit: FOX43

Deep Eddy’s Lemon Vodka
Bon & Viv spiked seltzer
Lemonade
Fresh Blueberries
Fresh Lemons
Cane sugar

Muddle the blueberries, lemons, & cane sugar in bottom of glass.  Add the Vodka, & Lemonade. Shake.  Top off with the spiked seltzer.  Garnish with fresh lemon and blueberries. Cheers!! 

RELATED: Olivia's prepares Greek Country Style Shrimp and Loukaniko Sausage Boil with Potatoes

RELATED: Olivia's makes Turkish-style chicken kabobs

RELATED: Olivia's offering family meals for curbside pickup or delivery for Mother's Day