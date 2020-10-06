Olivia's prepares fire-grilled salmon w/ vegetable pasta stir fry

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing fire-grilled Salmon along with a vegetable pasta stir fry that is topped with fresh Pineapple Salsa-Q.
Of course, what is a meal without drinks!
Adrienne prepared a Blueberry Lemonade crush for you to try out and enjoy!
You can check out the recipes below:
Pineapple Salsa-Q
2 Pineapples - diced
2 tbsp Cilantro- chopped
3 Tbsp Parsley - chopped
1 Tbsp Chipotle Peppers- puréed
1 cup Bell Peppers (assorted colors)
1/2 tsp liquid smoke
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
4 oz Ketchup
2 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 tsp Dijon Mustard
Pinch - Sea Salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 tsp Garlic - chopped
Mix all ingredients (except pineapple and bell peppers) together. Refrigerate until ready to use, then fold in the peppers and pineapples. Enjoy!
Cocktail:
Blueberry Lemonade Crush
Deep Eddy’s Lemon Vodka
Bon & Viv spiked seltzer
Lemonade
Fresh Blueberries
Fresh Lemons
Cane sugar
Muddle the blueberries, lemons, & cane sugar in bottom of glass. Add the Vodka, & Lemonade. Shake. Top off with the spiked seltzer. Garnish with fresh lemon and blueberries. Cheers!!