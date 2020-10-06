Olivia's prepares fire-grilled salmon w/ vegetable pasta stir fry

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing fire-grilled Salmon along with a vegetable pasta stir fry that is topped with fresh Pineapple Salsa-Q.

Of course, what is a meal without drinks!

Adrienne prepared a Blueberry Lemonade crush for you to try out and enjoy!

You can check out the recipes below:

Pineapple Salsa-Q



2 Pineapples - diced

2 tbsp Cilantro- chopped

3 Tbsp Parsley - chopped

1 Tbsp Chipotle Peppers- puréed

1 cup Bell Peppers (assorted colors)

1/2 tsp liquid smoke

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

4 oz Ketchup

2 tbsp Brown Sugar

1 tsp Dijon Mustard

Pinch - Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Garlic - chopped



Mix all ingredients (except pineapple and bell peppers) together. Refrigerate until ready to use, then fold in the peppers and pineapples. Enjoy!



Cocktail:



Blueberry Lemonade Crush