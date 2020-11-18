Olivia's prepares Double Crust Chicken Pot Pie

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Double Crust Chicken Pot Pie.
What is a meal without drinks?
Adrienne prepared a Caramel Apple Mule for you to enjoy.
You can check out the recipes below:
Double Crust Chicken Pot Pie
Filling:
3lb Chicken Tenderloin (boil the chicken with 1 tsp Sea salt, remove chicken and chop, then strain the stock and set aside)
3 cups Chicken Stock
2 cups Carrots - cube (mirepoix)
2 cups Onions - cube (mirepoix)
2 cups Celery - cube (mirepoix)
1 cup Bayleaves
3 tbsp Fresh Rosemary- finely chopped
3 tbsp Heavy Cream
2 cups Potatoes (yukon gold) chopped in 1/2” cubes
1 cup Mushrooms - halved
2 cups Peas
1 tsp Black Pepper
6 tbsp Butter (roux)
5 tbsp Flour (roux)
Preheat oven to 375*F. In a heavy bottom pot, add butter, mirepoix & potatoes. Sauté on high for approximately 3-4 minutes, add flour. Stir in mirepoix veggies, constantly stir until roux forms and coats all the veggies, approximately 2 minutes. Add chicken stock, cream, black pepper, bay leaves, Rosemary, mushrooms, & peas. Cook 6-8 minutes or until broth thickens and veggies are fork tender.
Assembly:
Press pie crust into a casserole dish, enough to overlap top edges a bit so they do not fall during baking. Bake at 375*F for 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Add filling. Top with lattice crust, & bake for an additional 13 minutes. Enjoy!
Pie crust:
1 1/4 cups all purpose flour
1/4 tsp Salt
1/2 cup butter, chilled and diced
1/4 cup Ice water
In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in water, a tsp at a time, until mixture forms a ball. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
Caramel Apple Mule
Smirnoff Caramel Vodka
Crabby’s Ginger Beer
Apple Cider
Fresh lime
Fresh chopped Apples
Fill glass with ice. Add vodka, apple cider, fresh lime. Shake. Top off with Ginger Beer. Garnish with freshly chopped apples. Cheers!!