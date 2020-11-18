Olivia's prepares Double Crust Chicken Pot Pie

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Double Crust Chicken Pot Pie.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Caramel Apple Mule for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Double Crust Chicken Pot Pie



Filling:



3lb Chicken Tenderloin (boil the chicken with 1 tsp Sea salt, remove chicken and chop, then strain the stock and set aside)

3 cups Chicken Stock

2 cups Carrots - cube (mirepoix)

2 cups Onions - cube (mirepoix)

2 cups Celery - cube (mirepoix)

1 cup Bayleaves

3 tbsp Fresh Rosemary- finely chopped

3 tbsp Heavy Cream

2 cups Potatoes (yukon gold) chopped in 1/2” cubes

1 cup Mushrooms - halved

2 cups Peas

1 tsp Black Pepper

6 tbsp Butter (roux)

5 tbsp Flour (roux)



Preheat oven to 375*F. In a heavy bottom pot, add butter, mirepoix & potatoes. Sauté on high for approximately 3-4 minutes, add flour. Stir in mirepoix veggies, constantly stir until roux forms and coats all the veggies, approximately 2 minutes. Add chicken stock, cream, black pepper, bay leaves, Rosemary, mushrooms, & peas. Cook 6-8 minutes or until broth thickens and veggies are fork tender.



Assembly:

Press pie crust into a casserole dish, enough to overlap top edges a bit so they do not fall during baking. Bake at 375*F for 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Add filling. Top with lattice crust, & bake for an additional 13 minutes. Enjoy!



Pie crust:



1 1/4 cups all purpose flour

1/4 tsp Salt

1/2 cup butter, chilled and diced

1/4 cup Ice water



In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in water, a tsp at a time, until mixture forms a ball. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.