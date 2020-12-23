Olivia's prepares Chicken Oscar topped with Crab, served alongside Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen showing us how to make Chicken Oscar topped with Crab, Asparagus, and mushrooms, all served along with Lemon Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes.
Meanwhile, Adrienne prepares a Christmas coffee to sip on after the meal.
You can check out the recipes below:
Chicken Oscar with crab and potatoes
- Hollandaise Sauce
- 12 oz Chicken Stock
- 2 oz Corn Starch
- 6 Egg Yolks
- Pinch Sea Salt
- 4 oz Butter - melted
- 2tbsp Lemon - juiced
Bring chicken stock to a boil. Mix starch with 2 oz of the stock. Add to the Velouté. Bring to a boil. Done!
In a saucepan, whisk the egg yolks for about 30 seconds. Add lemon juice, sea salt, and the velouté (making sure it is only slightly warm to cool). Cook on medium heat over bain-marie. Whisk together until temperature of sauce raises and the yolks start to thicken the sauce. Keep whisking constantly. Do not let the sauce boil or the eggs may curdle! Take off heat and let cool. Best served slightly warm. Enjoy!
Christmas Coffee:
- Coffee
- Vanilla vodka
- Peppermint Schnapps
- Tippy Cow Peppermint Bark Rum Cream
- Whipped Cream
- Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup
In coffee cup pour in the vodka, schnapps, rum, and coffee. Stir. Top with whipped cream, Hershey’s syrup, and peppermint Candy. Cheers!!