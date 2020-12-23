Olivia's prepares Chicken Oscar topped with Crab, served alongside Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

Bring chicken stock to a boil. Mix starch with 2 oz of the stock. Add to the Velouté. Bring to a boil. Done!



In a saucepan, whisk the egg yolks for about 30 seconds. Add lemon juice, sea salt, and the velouté (making sure it is only slightly warm to cool). Cook on medium heat over bain-marie. Whisk together until temperature of sauce raises and the yolks start to thicken the sauce. Keep whisking constantly. Do not let the sauce boil or the eggs may curdle! Take off heat and let cool. Best served slightly warm. Enjoy!