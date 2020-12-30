Olivia's prepares One Pot Chicken Enchilada Lasagna & Pina Colada Mimosas

Harry, Yanni, and Adrienne are home for the holidays, showing us easy recipes for your NYE celebrations

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — It's an Olivia's Wednesday!

Still staying safe and socially distant - Harry and Yanni recorded this segment from home.

They're preparing what they call an easy "One Pot Wonder" Chicken Enchilada Lasagna:



1 cup Carrots - diced

1 cup Onions - diced

6 Lasagne pasta sheets

4 tbsp Cilantro- chopped

3 lb Chicken - cooked & pulled

1/2 cup Jalapeños- diced

2 cans Diced Tomatoes (14.5 oz each can)

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

2 cups Tortilla Chips - crushed



Cheese Mix: mix all following ingredients together



2 lb Ricotta Cheese

1/2 cup Romano Cheese

2 tbsp Cilantro

1 tsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese





In a heavy cast iron pan on medium- high heat, sauté onions, jalapeños, and carrots for approximately 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, cilantro, salt, pepper, and chicken. Cook for 5 minutes more. Add tortilla chips. Stir together. Cut lasagne sheets into squares. Spoon chicken mix into the center of each square. Roll. Layer them in the crockpot. Add cheese mix in between layers. Cook on high in the crock pot for approximately 3hours. Enjoy!

Meanwhile, Adrienne mixed up a refreshing start to 2021 for this week's cocktail.

Pina Colada Mimosas:

Ciroc Coconut Vodka

Orange juice

Pineapple juice

Creme of coconut

Champagne

Fresh orange

Coconut rimmed glass



Fill glass with Ice. Add vodka, oj, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut. Shake. Pour into coconut rimmed glass. Top off with champagne, and garnish with fresh orange. Cheers to a New Year!!

Olivia's will be closed until January 5th in line with the state's COVID-19 dining restrictions, and to give their employees a break for the holidays.