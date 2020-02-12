x
Olivia's prepares Cheesy Cream of Potato Soup & a marinated Steak and Mushroom Pita Sandwich

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a marinated Steak and Mushroom Pita Sandwich along with Cheesy Cream of Potato Soup.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Christmas Edition Old Fashioned for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Cheesy Cream of Potato Soup

  • 3lb Yukon Gold Potatoes- peeled and cubed into 1/2” squares
  • 4 tbsp Garlic Butter
  • 4 tbsp Flour
  • 4 cups Chicken Stock
  • 3 cups Heavy Cream
  • 1/2 cup Sour Cream
  • 1 tsp Black Pepper
  • 1/2 tsp ground Curry
  • 2 cups Onion - chopped
  • 1 cup Celery - chopped
  • 1/2 cup Scallions - chopped
  • 1/2 lb Bacon - diced
  • 2 tsp Fresh Rosemary- finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup Romano Cheese
  • 2 cups Cheddar - shredded

In a heavy bottom pot, sauté the bacon until crisp.  Remove bacon, but leave the drippings in the pot.  Add Garlic Butter, onions, & celery keeping fire oh high.  Sauté until fragrant (approximately 2 minutes).  Add flour, whisking to create Roux.  Add potatoes, stock, & herbs.  Bring to boil.  As soon as the potatoes are fork tender, add the Bacon, Heavy Cream, Sour Cream, & Romano Cheese.  Lower the heat & simmer for approximately 3 minutes.  Once placed in the serving dish/bowl, add a garnish of shredded cheese, scallions, & bacon, then broil to melt the cheese.  Enjoy!

Marinated Steak & Mushroom Sandwich

  • Marinated Steak
  • Marinated Mushrooms
  • Fire Roasted Red Peppers
  • Caramelized Onions
  • Balsamic Vinaigrette
  • Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
  • Asiago Cheese slivers
  • Fresh Spinach
  • Pita
  • Garlic Butter

Cocktail:

Credit: Olivia's

Old Fashioned (Christmas Edition)

  • Wild Turkey American Honey
  • St. Elder Blood Orange Liqueur
  • Cranberry Compote
  • Fresh Oranges
  • Orange Pomander bitters
  • Club soda
  • Fresh Nutmeg - grated

Place compote, fresh orange, & bitters in bottom of glass.  Muddle together.  Add ice., Wild Turkey, & club soda.  Stir.  Top with fresh grated nutmeg and orange peel.  Cheers!! 

