Olivia's prepares Cheesy Cream of Potato Soup & a marinated Steak and Mushroom Pita Sandwich

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a marinated Steak and Mushroom Pita Sandwich along with Cheesy Cream of Potato Soup.
What is a meal without drinks?
Adrienne prepared a Christmas Edition Old Fashioned for you to enjoy.
You can check out the recipes below:
Cheesy Cream of Potato Soup
- 3lb Yukon Gold Potatoes- peeled and cubed into 1/2” squares
- 4 tbsp Garlic Butter
- 4 tbsp Flour
- 4 cups Chicken Stock
- 3 cups Heavy Cream
- 1/2 cup Sour Cream
- 1 tsp Black Pepper
- 1/2 tsp ground Curry
- 2 cups Onion - chopped
- 1 cup Celery - chopped
- 1/2 cup Scallions - chopped
- 1/2 lb Bacon - diced
- 2 tsp Fresh Rosemary- finely chopped
- 1/2 cup Romano Cheese
- 2 cups Cheddar - shredded
In a heavy bottom pot, sauté the bacon until crisp. Remove bacon, but leave the drippings in the pot. Add Garlic Butter, onions, & celery keeping fire oh high. Sauté until fragrant (approximately 2 minutes). Add flour, whisking to create Roux. Add potatoes, stock, & herbs. Bring to boil. As soon as the potatoes are fork tender, add the Bacon, Heavy Cream, Sour Cream, & Romano Cheese. Lower the heat & simmer for approximately 3 minutes. Once placed in the serving dish/bowl, add a garnish of shredded cheese, scallions, & bacon, then broil to melt the cheese. Enjoy!
Marinated Steak & Mushroom Sandwich
- Marinated Steak
- Marinated Mushrooms
- Fire Roasted Red Peppers
- Caramelized Onions
- Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- Asiago Cheese slivers
- Fresh Spinach
- Pita
- Garlic Butter
Cocktail:
Old Fashioned (Christmas Edition)
- Wild Turkey American Honey
- St. Elder Blood Orange Liqueur
- Cranberry Compote
- Fresh Oranges
- Orange Pomander bitters
- Club soda
- Fresh Nutmeg - grated
Place compote, fresh orange, & bitters in bottom of glass. Muddle together. Add ice., Wild Turkey, & club soda. Stir. Top with fresh grated nutmeg and orange peel. Cheers!!