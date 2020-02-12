Olivia's prepares Cheesy Cream of Potato Soup & a marinated Steak and Mushroom Pita Sandwich

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a marinated Steak and Mushroom Pita Sandwich along with Cheesy Cream of Potato Soup.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a Christmas Edition Old Fashioned for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Cheesy Cream of Potato Soup

3lb Yukon Gold Potatoes- peeled and cubed into 1/2” squares

4 tbsp Garlic Butter

4 tbsp Flour

4 cups Chicken Stock

3 cups Heavy Cream

1/2 cup Sour Cream

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp ground Curry

2 cups Onion - chopped

1 cup Celery - chopped

1/2 cup Scallions - chopped

1/2 lb Bacon - diced

2 tsp Fresh Rosemary- finely chopped

1/2 cup Romano Cheese

2 cups Cheddar - shredded

In a heavy bottom pot, sauté the bacon until crisp. Remove bacon, but leave the drippings in the pot. Add Garlic Butter, onions, & celery keeping fire oh high. Sauté until fragrant (approximately 2 minutes). Add flour, whisking to create Roux. Add potatoes, stock, & herbs. Bring to boil. As soon as the potatoes are fork tender, add the Bacon, Heavy Cream, Sour Cream, & Romano Cheese. Lower the heat & simmer for approximately 3 minutes. Once placed in the serving dish/bowl, add a garnish of shredded cheese, scallions, & bacon, then broil to melt the cheese. Enjoy!

Marinated Steak & Mushroom Sandwich

Marinated Steak

Marinated Mushrooms

Fire Roasted Red Peppers

Caramelized Onions

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Asiago Cheese slivers

Fresh Spinach

Pita

Garlic Butter

Cocktail:

Old Fashioned (Christmas Edition)

Wild Turkey American Honey

St. Elder Blood Orange Liqueur

Cranberry Compote

Fresh Oranges

Orange Pomander bitters

Club soda

Fresh Nutmeg - grated