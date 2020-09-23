Olivia's prepares Caramel & Cider Baked Apple & Rosemary Grilled Pork Chops

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing Caramel & Cider Baked Apple & Rosemary Grilled Pork Chops served with Ginger Roasted Beets and Carrots.

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared an Apple Cider Sangria for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Caramel & Cider Baked Apple & Rosemary Grilled Pork Chops

Marinade:

3 tbsp E.V.O.O.

1 tsp Garlic - fresh minced

2 tbsp Fresh Rosemary- finely chopped

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Sea Salt



Marinate the pork chops overnight or preferably for 8-12 hours.



Baked Apples



3 Honey Crisp Apples - Cored (but not quite all the way through to allow for stuffing)

1 tbsp Brown Sugar

1/2 tsp Ground Nutmeg

2 tbsp Walnuts - chopped

1/2 tsp cloves

2 tbsp Raisins

1 cup Apple Cider

2 tsp Cinnamon

2 tbsp Butter



Mix all ingredients (except Apples, and Cider) together, then stuff into the apples. Place into a baking dish. Add the Apple Cider. Bake in a preheated oven set at 375*F for approximately 15 minutes or until apples are fork tender. Enjoy!

Apple Cider Sangria