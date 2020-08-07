Olivia's prepares a Sizzlin' Blue Fish Fajita topped with Fire Grilled Shrimp & Peaches

Sizzlin Blue Fish Fajita topped with Fire Grilled Shrimp & Peaches all served with Rice



1lb Bluefish (cut into 2 fillets of 8oz each)

1/2 Assorted Colors - Bell Peppers- julienned

1 Hot Banana Pepper (optional!)- julienned

1/2 Medium Size Red Onion - julienned

1 Spring Onion - julienned

4 Tbsp Tequila Lime Butter (2 per fish filet)

2 Peaches - pitted & halved

1 lb Shrimp - Peeled and skewered



Lightly season both sides of fish with Olivia’s Seafood Seasoning. Cook on chargrill that has been preheated to a medium-high heat. Chargrill approximately 4 minutes on each side (internal temperature should read 140*F). Grill onions, peppers, shrimp, & peaches. Pile high on a sizzlin iron skillet in the following order:

1-tequila Butter

2-Veggies

3-Fish

4- shrimp & peaches

Serve with rice and lime wedges. Enjoy!



Tequila Lime Butter:



Butter (unsalted not frozen)

Cilantro - freshly chopped

Lime Juice

Lime Zest

Tequila

Sea Salt

Garlic- fresh minced

Jalapeños - fresh minced

Mix all ingredients together, whip until we’ll combined



Olivia's seafood seasoning:



1 tbsp Black Pepper

2 tbsp Old Bay

1 tbsp Sea Salt

1/2 tbsp Cumin

1/2 tbsp Curry powder

1/2 tbsp Granulated Onion

1/2 tbsp Granulated Garlic

1/2 tbsp smoked Paprika

Mix all ingredients together. Use to season your favorites meats, poultry, fish, endless possibilities!



Tip for Peaches:



After cutting into halves and removing the pit, brush a small amount of the tequila butter on both sides and sprinkle with a small amount to brown sugar. Place on grill putting the cut side facing down . Grill the peaches on medium heat.