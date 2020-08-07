x
Olivia's prepares a Sizzlin' Blue Fish Fajita topped with Fire Grilled Shrimp & Peaches

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!
Credit: FOX43

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a Sizzlin' Blue Fish Fajita topped with Fire Grilled Shrimp & Peaches.

Of course, what is a meal without drinks!

Adrienne prepared a Peach Crush for you to try out and enjoy!

Sizzlin Blue Fish Fajita topped with Fire Grilled Shrimp & Peaches all served with Rice

1lb Bluefish (cut into 2 fillets of 8oz each)
1/2 Assorted Colors - Bell Peppers- julienned
1 Hot Banana Pepper (optional!)- julienned
1/2 Medium Size Red Onion - julienned
1 Spring Onion - julienned
4 Tbsp Tequila Lime Butter (2 per fish filet)
2 Peaches - pitted & halved
1 lb Shrimp - Peeled and skewered

Lightly season both sides of fish with Olivia’s Seafood Seasoning.  Cook on chargrill that has been preheated to a medium-high heat. Chargrill approximately 4 minutes on each side (internal temperature should read 140*F). Grill onions, peppers, shrimp, & peaches.  Pile high on a sizzlin iron skillet in the following order:
1-tequila Butter
2-Veggies
3-Fish
4- shrimp & peaches
Serve with rice and lime wedges.  Enjoy!

Tequila Lime Butter:

Butter (unsalted not frozen)
Cilantro - freshly chopped
Lime Juice
Lime Zest
Tequila
Sea Salt
Garlic- fresh minced
Jalapeños - fresh minced
Mix all ingredients together, whip until we’ll combined

Olivia's seafood seasoning:

1 tbsp Black Pepper
2 tbsp Old Bay
1 tbsp Sea Salt
1/2 tbsp Cumin
1/2 tbsp Curry powder
1/2 tbsp Granulated Onion
1/2 tbsp Granulated Garlic
1/2 tbsp smoked Paprika
Mix all ingredients together. Use to season your favorites meats, poultry, fish, endless possibilities!

Tip for Peaches:

After cutting into halves and removing the pit, brush a small amount of the tequila butter on both sides and sprinkle with a small amount to brown sugar. Place on grill putting the cut side facing down .  Grill the peaches on medium heat.

Credit: FOX43


Peach Crush:


Svedka Peach Vodka
Peach nectar
Raw Cane Sugar
Vanilla infused simple syrup
Lemon Lime Soda
Splash of Orange Soda
Fresh Peaches - chopped

Place chopped peaches, cane sugar, & simple syrup in bottom of glass and muddle.  Add ice.  Add vodka & peach nectar.  Shake. Top with Lemon Lime Soda and a splash of Orange Soda. Top with a few more chopped peaches. Cheers!!

