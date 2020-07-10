Olivia's prepares Blackened Sirloin over Angel Hair Pasta

COVID-19 may keep Harry and Yanni out of our FOX43 Kitchen, but they joined us via Skype from the Olivia's Kitchen!

It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing a blackened sirloin over Angel Hair Pasta!

What is a meal without drinks?

Adrienne prepared a "Poisoned" Hot Apple Pie for you to enjoy.

You can check out the recipes below:

Blackened Sirloin served over Angel Hair Pasta drenched in “Scary” Bloody Mary Sauce



Bloody Mary Sauce

1 cup Zucchini - chopped

1/2 cup Fresh Basil - chopped

1 cup Corn - shucked kernels

1 cup Onion - chopped

1 cup Celery - chopped

Dash Worcestershire Sauce

Double shot (4oz) Vodka

1 tsp Brown Sugar

3 tbsp Garlic Butter

1 cup Tomato Juice

2 cups Diced Tomatoes

1/2 cup Chicken stock



Sauté the onions, celery, garlic butter, and corn for approximately 3 minutes on high heat. Deglaze then pan with the double shot of vodka. Add remaining ingredients. Turn heat to Medium-high and simmer for approximately 15 minutes or until the zucchini is tender. Enjoy!!



Blackened Sirloin Rub:



1 tbsp Sea Salt

1 tbsp Black Pepper

1 tbsp White Pepper

1 tbsp Cayenne Pepper

2 tbsp Fresh Rosemary- chopped

1 tbsp Oregano

1 tbsp Smoked Paprika

1 tbsp Chili Powder

1 tbsp Granulated Garlic

1 tbsp Granulated Onion

1 tbsp Cumin





Cocktail:

“Poisoned” Hot Apple Pie