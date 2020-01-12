Officials remind active duty military and veterans of resources to help those struggling this holiday season

The holidays often bring joy to many, but they can also be a tough time for military members and their loved ones struggling with depression, anxiety, or isolation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration will be revealing a number of resources that are available to active duty military and veterans on Tuesday.

With the holidays approaching this discussion comes at a potentially critical time.

The holidays often bring joy to many, but they can also be a tough time for military members and their loved ones struggling with depression, anxiety, or isolation.

This year, health experts are even more concerned because of the pandemic adding to that stress.

According to Mental Health America the number of people screened with moderate to severe symptoms of depression and anxiety has gone up in 2020.

Many people have been in isolation since March. As we enter the winter months that isolation from seeing friends and loved ones could continue.

The Wolf Administration will discuss the resources available to active duty military and veterans struggling this holiday season. The discussion will be held at 11:30 a.m.

If you or someone you know is struggling, remember there are people who can and want to help.