Officials and families of first responders push to rename Pennsylvania's 'Steer Clear' law

The number one problem with Pennsylvania's 'steer clear' law lies in its name, says supporters of a new effort to rename the law to 'move over.'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers and families of first responders will meet at the capitol on Tuesday to discuss the 'Move Over' legislation, which is designed to help protect first responders and other workers.

Not only will the talk about how they want this piece of legislation to be re-branded, but their presence will show how crucial and important the bill is to them.

The rally focuses on Senate Bill 1281, proposed by Senators Doug Mastriano and Kim Ward. It's designed to re-brand the 'Steer Clear Law' to be renamed as the 'Move Over Law'.

The bill protects first responders, tow truck drivers, emergency management services, firefighters, and law enforcement while responding to emergencies, traffic stops, or disabled cars along the highway.

Many supporters of the bill say the number one problem of the 'steer clear law' is the name.

"First thing I would change is the name," said Jackie Weyandt of H&S Towing Service.

Weyandt was a coworker of Tyler Laudenslager.

Laudenslager was a Halifax firefighter, a husband, a father, and a tow truck driver whose life was ended when he was struck by a driver while working on Interstate 78 in Bethel Township July 21st.

His recent death, causing more of a meaning behind the re-branding of this legislation.

"Knowing it as the 'steer clear' law when the other 49 states and District of Columbia refer to it as the 'move over,' that puts us a little behind of the public awareness," said Todd Leiss, Traffic Incident Management Coordinator at the PA Turnpike.

Close calls happen too often.

The same day Laudenslager lost his life, Leiss noted that there was another accident in Henrietta Township, OH. And, four days later on July 25th there was also a crash in Monroe Township, MS.