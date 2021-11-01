New reality show explores the entrepreneurial spirit in Philadelphia

Amazon Prime's newest show follows local entrepreneurs and business owners as they vie for the funding and guidance from a panel of experts.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, Pa. — Today on FOX43 Morning News, Amy Lutz spoke to the "wolves" of Amazon Prime's newest show, "Wolf PAC of Philadelphia."

The show, which follows a panel of investors - known as The Wolf PAC, take to the streets of Philadelphia to speak with local entrepreneurs and business owners. In each installment of the 4-episode series, the PAC offer advice, guidance and explore the ways in which these people are giving back to their communities. The show also features a wide range of local startups from the beauty to the food and sports industries.

The businesses and ventures featured on the show compete for up to $500,000 worth of funding, and expertise offered by the PAC.

The PAC includes familiar Philadelphia faces such as Tony Luke Jr., of Tony Luke's Cheesesteaks, Philadelphia Eagles stars Seth Joyner and Brian Dawkins, and “Eagles Insider” Dave Spadaro. The show is produced by Emmy-award winner Craig Shoemaker and Laughter Heals Productions.

Coming to @PrimeVideo TOMORROW: #WolfPAC of Philadelphia! A group of successful Philly entrepreneurs helps local startups vy for up to $500k in funding & mentoring from some of Philly's most successful entrepreneurs. #WolfPAC https://t.co/7rHSyPFHOX — Wolf PAC of Philadelphia (@Wolfpac_p) January 11, 2021

Founder and Harvard graduate Dr. Kent Griswold spoke of creating the show.

“While watching TV with my son, I noticed a lack of business-focused reality shows that educate their audiences on running and expanding a business,” Griswold said. “The show that I created with Craig and the Wolves provides a deeper understanding into what goes into launching and sustaining a business while also showcasing the heart of Philadelphia and the amazing start-ups that serve our community.”

Griswold, who calls Philadelphia home, wanted to base the show in a city that showed "a creative reflection of that hometown bond," crediting the city's diverse culture.