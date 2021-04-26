National Work Zone Awareness Week kicks off, with focus on distracted driving

Flagger Force said despite the decrease in traffic in 2020 because of the pandemic -- traffic deaths increased.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday, April 26 marks the start of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Flagger Force said despite the decrease in traffic in 2020 because of the pandemic -- traffic deaths increased. According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 16,650 people died on roadways in the first six months of 2020.

This year's theme for National Work Zone Awareness Week is reminding drivers to drive safe, work safe, and save lives. The biggest issue Flagger Force employees see on the roadways is distracted driving. They hope to raise awareness not only for one week, but year-round while also educating drivers on work zone safety, slowing down, and avoiding distractions while traveling.

Flagger Force encourages all drivers to be safe and follow three easy guidelines when it comes to driving through a work zone:

Slow down

Avoid distractions such as texting and driving, making phone calls, etc.

Obey all posted signage

National Work Zone Awareness week runs from April 26 to 30.

Learn more about what Flagger Force is doing for National Work Zone Awareness Week online.