Shops at Rockvale hosting drive-thru National Night Out with multiple departments

National Night Out is going to look different this year because of COVID-19. However first responders are still looking forward to meeting members of the community.

LANCASTER, Pa. — National Night Out is being held on October 6 this year. It's an event that is recognized in communities across the country to help build relationships between the community, the police, and first responders.

However, COVID-19 is making the way its celebrated look a little different this year.

In East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County The Shops @ Rockvale is hosting their third annual National Night Out with over a handful of departments participating.

This years event does have some changes. Organizers say it will be just as fun, but will be a drive-thru version to help keep guests and first responders safe!

Cars can start rolling in to see police, fire, and first responders at 6:00 p.m., at The Shops @ Rockvale. The first 300 cars will receive a Swag Bag full of goodies from stores and participants. Five lucky bags will also have a ticket for winners to win a $100 gif card to any store at Rockvale.

Organizers say signs will be placed throughout Rockvale to help direct guests. They are asking everyone to please remain in their vehicles since the entire event is drive-thru.

The departments participating include:

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit

Lancaster EMS

East Lampeter PD

Lafayette FD

Ronks FD

Bird In Hand FD

Witmer FD

Lancaster EMS who will be at the drive-thru event says typically every year they let community members in their ambulance to show some of the equipment they use. This year, guests are to stay in their cars to help keep everyone safe.

They say every year this event really helps people see first responders in a different type of environment and they truly appreciate everyone who comes out.

"It brings us into a positive way for the community. A lot of times people only think of us when they need us and so this is an opportunity for people to make a little bit of a different connection to first responders," said Marisa Seubert, the Marketing and Developing Coordinator with Lancaster EMS.

Lancaster EMS says they are hiring for all shifts. They are looking for EMTs and Paramedics, you can find more info online.

Masks are recommended for the drive-thru event at The Shops @ Rockvale.