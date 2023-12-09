Celebrating National Eat A Hoagie Day with Hoageez

National Eat a Hoagie Day is Sept. 14, and we got inspired with Hoageez in the FOX43 Kitchen.

The sandwich shop with locations in Lemoyne and Hummelstown is run by owner Michael Martin, and general manger Shianne Martin.

The Martin's said that they loved to visit Philadelphia to eat, and they wanted to bring the taste of Philly closer to their hometown when they opened their Hoageez locations.

In the FOX43 Kitchen, Shianne showed off a few selections, including a sandwich called the Philly Fanatic!