Pennsylvanians come together for Drug Overdose Awareness Day

The Pandemic is not stopping people coming together to spread the message that overdose death is preventable.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — August 31, marks International Overdose Awareness Day, and communities across the state will be coming together to reduce the stigma surrounding drug related overdose deaths.

It's a day to acknowledge the grief families and friends go through when they lose a loved one to a drug overdose.

The Pandemic is not stopping people coming together to spread the message that overdose death is preventable. On Monday, community members will gather at the capitol to spread messages of hope while educating others on the issue.

According to the International Drug Overdose Awareness Day website, they are calling today a time to remember and a time to act.

The website lists a number of resources to help get involved. They encourage everyone to share their resources to help other, donate if you can, post a tribute if you've lost someone, and host or attend an activity.

Speaking of events to can attend, on Monday at the Capitol in Harrisburg, a rally is being held for Overdose Awareness Day.

The event will include guests speaker, stories of hope, and music. The names of people who lost their lives to addiction will also be read out loud.

Purple flags and pictures will line the grass median along State Street. The " Care Foundation" and "PA Team Sharing" helped organize the rally.

The event is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m., on the front steps at the capitol.

You can find a number of resources on how to help your community on the International Drug Overdose Awareness website.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in the U.S., there were 67,367 overdose deaths reported in 2018.