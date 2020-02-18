x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

morning-show

Celebrating National Drink Wine Day with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

It's National Drink Wine Day!
plcb – fine wine & good spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's National Drink Wine Day!

To celebrate, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen.

Check out his selections in the clip above with further information below:

RELATED: Get your New Year’s Eve drinks ready with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

RELATED: Holiday drink ideas with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

RELATED: Holiday wine & food pairings with Fine Wine & Good Spirits