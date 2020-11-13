Nasa prepares for another historic launch on Saturday

FOX43's Jackie De Tore talks with Nasa Astronaut about SpaceX launch

YORK, Pa. — Nasa is ready to Launch!

In May, NASA and its commercial partner, SpaceX, launched two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a commercial rocket for the first time in a flight test known as Demo-2.

On Saturday November 14, NASA will take another important step with its Commercial Crew Program with the launch of a four-person crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The four astronauts will live aboard the space station for six months.

Crew-1 will pave the way for regular, cost-effective launches to the station from American Soil.

On FOX43 Morning News, Jackie De Tore spoke to Nasa Astronaut, Mike Barrett, to learn more about this historic launch.