Nasa prepares for another historic launch on Saturday

YORK, Pa. — Nasa is ready to Launch!
In May, NASA and its commercial partner, SpaceX, launched two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a commercial rocket for the first time in a flight test known as Demo-2.
On Saturday November 14, NASA will take another important step with its Commercial Crew Program with the launch of a four-person crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
The four astronauts will live aboard the space station for six months.
Crew-1 will pave the way for regular, cost-effective launches to the station from American Soil.
On FOX43 Morning News, Jackie De Tore spoke to Nasa Astronaut, Mike Barrett, to learn more about this historic launch.
