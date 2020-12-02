Pothole repairs along I-83 near Mount Rose expected to bring delays

Crews will be out repairing potholes along the construction zone of I-83 near the Mount Rose Exit. The work may cause more traffic problems in the area Wednesday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers can expect to see more work being done along Interstate 83 in York County on Wednesday.

Lane restrictions will be in place as crews are scheduled to begin repairing potholes in the Mount Rose construction zone near Exit 18.

Both the north and southbound lanes will be impacted at Exit 18, Mount Rose Avenue/Route 14 in York County.

Drivers will first see lane restrictions in the northbound lanes for repairs -- then crews will move their work to the southbound direction of I-83.

According to PennDOT the pothole patching is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m., and will wrap up around 3:00 p.m.

They want to remind drivers to be extra cautious an alert when driving through work zones, not only while the repairs are happening but every day.

PennDOT is asking drivers to please follow the work zone signs, to slow down when approaching Exit 18, and to be careful while driving though the work zone. This isn't only for your safety, but for the safety of the workers too.