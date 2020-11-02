FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Trooper Megan Ammerman stopped by the set to offer more on a pair of wanted fugitives.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area.

Today, Trooper Megan Ammerman of the Pennsylvania State Police stopped by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Elvin Russell Johnson

36-years-old with brown eyes, black hair

Stands 6'2" tall and weighs about 250 pounds

Johnson is wanted on multiple drug offenses, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI in connection to an incident in April 2019.

He is known to have connections in the Harrisburg and Reading areas.

Anyone with any information can contact PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

2. Nikenye Caprell Greene

30-years-old with brown eyes, black hair

Stands 5'2" tall and weighs about 110 lbs.

Greene allegedly stole over $13,000 from a victim during a theft by deception in January 2014.

She is known to have connection in the Harrisburg and Steelton areas.