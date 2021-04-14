April is the 35th anniversary of Month of the Military Child

The Month of the Military Child is a time to recognize how their childhoods may differ and acknowledge the challenges faced by both military children and parents.

April marks the 35th anniversary of the Month of the Military Child!

Some of those challenges include transferring children between multiple schools, access to affordable health care, and lack of mental health support or resources.

USAA has served military families for over 100 years and together with nonprofit alliances, such as with Blue Star Families, the organizations work to raise awareness of these challenges and try to provide the support and resources available.

According to the 2020 Military Family Lifestyle Survey, released on March 30, 2021 by Blue Star Families, 40 percent of active duty family respondents say their children’s education is one of the most concerning issues of military life, and only half say they can access high-quality mental health care for their children.