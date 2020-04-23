Milk Drive-Thru: Helping a local dairy farm while giving back to those in need

Sensenig's Feed Mill in New Holland purchases over 5,000 gallons of milk from a local dairy farm, to then give it back to struggling families in the community.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Families, shelters, and missions in need are able to add more milk to their refrigerators thanks to a wonderful donation from Sensenig's Feed Mill in New Holland, Lancaster County.

The Sensenig's said they wanted to give back during these unprecedented times -- and they are doing just that. The idea came about two weeks ago with also wanting to support local dairy farms in Pennsylvania.

The Vice President of Sensenig's, Karl Sensenig said they reached out to Clover Farms Dairy in Reading with the idea and they were on board!

So not only are they helping Clover Farms in Pennsylvania with purchasing over 5,000 gallons of milk-- they are then donating it all to anyone in need.

"One lady came in by herself... and she wanted two gallons of milk. That's it. Two gallons of milk and you could tell that she really needed it," said Karl.

Maxing out one tractor trailer, and almost filling another truck -- the Sensenig's said they are grateful they could do this.

Drive-Thru milk pick ups are while supplies last!

Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The drive-thru is set up in the M&T Bank parking lot, located next to their feed mill at 115 South Railroad Avenue, in New Holland.

You do not need to bring a container-- the gallons of whole pasteurized milk are already in jugs.

The milk is good until May 8.