Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, joined FOX43 on April 9 to discuss the importance of saying you're sorry.

YORK, Pa. — Today's Mental Toughness Tip is learn to apologize.

Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, discusses how not only does apologizing take the weight off your shoulders, but it helps the other person start the healing process.

He also said that apologizing improves your own self image, as well as how others see you.