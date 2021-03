Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, talks about the importance of following through.

YORK, Pa. — Today's Mental Toughness Tip is do what you say you're going to do.

Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, spoke with FOX43 on March 12 about why we should always strive to follow through on tasks, whether they be professional or otherwise. He says it builds trust and healthy relationships.