Mental toughness expert, Eric Rittmeyer, discusses how to defeat the 'COVID blues'

YORK, Pa. — Mental toughness expert, Eric Rittmeyer, joined FOX43 on Feb. 26 to discuss how to stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the one-year anniversary of the day that COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in the United States coming up, it's not unusual to be feeling sad, angry, or depressed.

Life is hard right now, and Rittmeyer provided some tips on how to deal with the negative feelings that are being mustered up in the wake up a public health crisis.

Rittmeyer mentioned how it's important to be sensitive to what others are going through right now and to understand that "we might all being going through the same storm, but we're not all in the same boat." Everyone processes grief differently, and some of us have been hit harder by this pandemic than others. Some of us were already struggling before the pandemic, as well, he said.

He says that reaching out to others is vital right now - connection during a time where connection is not easy is one of the most important things we can do.

Rittmeyer also believes that it is still possible to be happy and find joy in things right now.

"Happy people don't make assumptions," he said. He explained that we can't compare our lives to what they were before the pandemic and assume that everything will be the same once it eventually ends. Acceptance is the key to happiness.